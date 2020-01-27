RIP Kobe Bryant, The Basketball Star Who Inspired Us With His Simple And Classy Fashion Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The NBA (National Basketball Association) and Los Angeles Lakers basketball star, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna died in the helicopter crash on 26th January. Their recent and sudden death deeply saddened the basketball and film fraternity; a number of celebs including Shaquille O' Neal, Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among other expressed their grief with profound messages on their respective social media handles.

Kobe Bryant, had an illustrious career as a basketball player before he retired after winning a gold medal in Summer Olympics. He has contributed in many major wins for LA Lakers but we are here today talking about his off-basketball court fashion. The prolific basketball star's fashion was actually regular and it was a lot about simplicity and being humble. He kept his fashion free from glamour and embellishments. On the contrary, his outfits were fuss-free and athleisure, in this regard synonymous to his basketball career. He was quite a tracksuit and t-shirt and jeans person and Kobe Bryant's ensembles were a lot about unassuming hues.

When it came to formals, Kobe Bryant kept it so classy and sophisticated. His interviews and events fashion is of particular interest, as it was understated and something that would inspire discerning men. For instance, he posed with tennis star Serena Williams for the camera and his green checkered jacket and pants and collared white shirt was absolutely unique and impressive. Similarly, his embellished navy blue jacket and matching matte blue pants, which he wore for one of the events absolutely wowed us.

Though regular fashion, there was something so distinctive about Kobe Bryant. His fashion was real and with his clothes, he inspired us to focus on basics in life, particularly wardrobe basics. RIP, Kobe Bryant and Gianna!

Photos Credit: Kobe Bryant's Instagram