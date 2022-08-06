Raksha Bandhan Outfit Ideas: Alia, Samantha, Rashmika, Janhvi's Ethnic Looks For The Festive Season Fashion Trends Saumya Singh

The festival celebrating the bond of love among siblings is just around the corner. Raksha Bandhan, the festival that also emphasises standing by your siblings through thick and thin, is an emotional experience of the year itself. However, with it comes the most tricky part of any festival - the choice of attire and your makeup. But we have got you covered! Presenting you the latest celeb fashion inspiration with beauty tips for your Rakshabandhan look from actresses like Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, and more.

Sizzle With Stripes Like Samantha

Stick to the basics! Take notes from Samantha Ruth Prabhu when it comes to keeping your look subtle for the festive season. Radiating elegance, you too, can play with basic colours. Go for a striped saree, pairing it with a solid coloured blouse, mostly from the neon spectrum to balance out the sophistication.

Opt for a nude makeup look and remember to use the setting spray, as the monsoons can cause your makeup to drip down. For hyper curly lashes like Samantha's, keep an eyelash curler handy. Leave your tresses loose or tie them in a sloppy bun as you like! Accessorise with large hoops or evergreen jhumkas and you are all set to go.

Get Flowy With Florals Like Rashmika

Take cues from Rashmika Mandanna for a jaunty and lively festive look. If you want to take the look overboard in a good way to emanate the festive vibes, go for a flowy floral-printed lehenga-choli set. Like Rashmika, pick the crimson hue or play with florals on pastels - anything works when it comes to florals!

Make sure to not overdo your look with heavy jewellery when your dress is already making a case for elegance. Either go for a heavy neckpiece like Rashmika or earrings if you like, but avoid wearing both at the same time, as it will take the focus off of your ensemble.

Use bronzer to highlight your contours and keep the lip-shade glossy. Leave your tresses loose in a wavy fashion, and you are all ready to steal the show!

As Dramatic As The Net - Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion mantra includes: defined eyes, all over basic coloured outfit, and middle parted hair. If you too resonate with it, this look of Janhvi's is just right for you! A black net saree with sleeveless blouse can never go wrong. However, if you do not wish to wear black on festivals, certainly go for colours like lilac, ivory, yellow, or beige, as they look elegant and exude oodles of grace.

Stick with a high-knot ponytail with centre-parted hair and define your eyes with a winged eyeliner. Complement the look with large earrings or Indian-themed jhumkas if you want to give it a traditional touch. Opt for nude lips or colours like mauve, brown, or red to complete your outfit of the day!

Sophistication Personified - Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is the queen of Gen-Z fashion choices and her latest look from the promotions of Darlings proves it! However, the look not only set the fashion gurus praising her for her voguish appearance but also gave the festive vibe that you might want to adorn during the upcoming celebrations. A teal blue printed ethnic dress with bell sleeves and deep plunging neckline might be your go-to look, as it requires minimal effort but embodies style and sophistication.

To look like Alia, your ultimate beauty weapon is a highlighter and concealer. Add the traditional vibe with a bindi that suits your style. Define your eyes with kohl, eyeliner and mascara. For the lips and cheeks, go for shades of pinks or reds. Add statement earrings and finger rings to complement your look!

Happy Raksha Bandhan!