Oscars 2021: Carey Mulligan's Golden Sequin Gown Has Our Attention; So Oscar-Worthy!

Carey Mulligan, who was the nominee for the Best Actress in a Leading Role for her outstanding performance in dark comedy Promising Young Woman, walked the carpet in a Valentino gown. She flaunted golden gown separates at the event and the twitteratis were quick to comment that Carey Mulligan is manifesting a win because of her dress resembling the award. Her gown was absolutely striking and she struck a golden moment.

Picture Courtesy: The Wall Group

Styled by Nicky Yates, the actress who had also earned nomination for the movie An Education in the Best Actress category at 2010 Oscars, wore an organdi cuivre dress that was intricately embroidered with iridescent sequins and pearl reflections. The gown also featured a sharp slit between the off-shouldered bodice and flared panelled skirt, which added to the bold quotient. And we believe that her outfit got the Oscars dress code approval, as the 93rd Academy Awards issued a dress code, which was aimed at a fusion of inspirational and aspirational. It basically meant that those attending Oscars at the Union Station in Los Angeles, can't come wearing pyjamas, sweatpants, or hoodies.

Following the dress code, which we earlier thought was only the Met Gala protocol, Carey Mulligan's shimmering golden dress was a total winner. She upped her look with dainty jewellery from Cartier that consisted of stunning earrings and a statement ring. As for the makeup, it was about the subtle glow with brown tones, sheer powder, and black mascara. The nails were painted glossy golden with glittery gold sprinkle on the under tips Her bun was accentuated by simplicity and knots. However, the actress didn't win the award and the general feeling of netizens is that it is a major snub but Carey Mulligan looked gorgeous and so what do you think about her attire? Let us know that.

Cover Image Courtesy: Georgie Eisdell