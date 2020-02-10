Oscars 2020: Janelle Monáe’s Leaves Us Speechless With Her 600-Hours Worth Crystal Embellished Gown Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

The 92nd Academy Awards was all about beauty and glamour. Many A-list celebrities walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California and made stunning statements in their designer outfits. However, it was the American singer Janelle Monáe, whose beautiful crystal embellished gown wowed us the most. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for Oscars 2020, Janelle Monáe was dressed in a full-sleeved and structured crystal embellished silver custom gown by Ralph Lauren. The interesting factor about her gown was that it took 600-hours worth of hand-embroidery and 168,000 Swarovski crystals. Her intricately embellished gown also consisted of a scarf-type draped hood, which covered her head. She accessorised her look with an equally beautiful crystal-detailed necklace and a couple of rings.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, curled lashes, and cherry lip shade rounded out her look. She tied her side-parted tresses into a hairdo.

Janelle Monáe's silver gown was really a stunning number, which left us speechless.