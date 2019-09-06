On Neerja Bhanot’s Birth Anniversary, Her Inspiring And Elegant Fashion Moments Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 7 September 1963, Neerja Bhanot was not only a brave air hostess and the youngest recipient of prestigious Ashok Chakra but also a beautiful model. She was a well-known face of many brands such as Godrej, Forhan's Royal Diamond, and many others. As we celebrate the birth anniversary of our brave shero, let us take a look at her beautiful and inspiring fashion moments.

Neerja Bhanot In A Purple-White Sari

In one of the photoshoots, Neerja Bhanot surprised us with a beautiful purple and white sari, which was adorned with polka dots and intricate patterns. She draped the pallu of her sari in the traditional Nivi style. She paired her sari with a plain purple blouse which went well with her sari. The beautiful model, Neerja accessorised her look with matching bangles, golden-toned earrings, and a sleek neckpiece. Neerja Bhanot upped her look with a red bindi and a pink lip shade. The middle-parted hairdo rounded out her traditional style.

Neerja Bhanot In A Floral Printed Dress

Neerja Bhanot looked absolutely adorable in a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline purple dress, which was adorned with white and red floral prints. Her dress was cinched at the waist, which gave her outfit a structured touch. She accessorised her look with a chic neckpiece and dainty studs. Kohled eyes and pink lip shade enhanced her look. She completed her look with side-parted bob hairdo.

Neerja Bhanot In Classic Blue-White Sari

Neerja Bhanot wore a classic combination of blue and white for one of her modelling day shoots. While the upper half of her white pallu was accentuated by dotted patterns, the lower half of the pallu was splashed in a blue hue and highlighted by meticulously-detailed white leaf prints. She draped her sari in a Nivi style and spruced up her ethnic look with complementary bangles and ethnic earrings. She pulled her sleek tresses back and rounded out her look with a pink lip shade.

Neerja Bhanot In An All-Black Attire

Neerja Bhanot gave us casual fashion goals too with a half-sleeved round collar black tee and high rise matching jeans. She paired her denims with a statement belt. She completed her look with matching black wristbands, which added a sporty touch to her casual look. Neerja left her mid-length messy tresses loose. Filled brows and kohled eyes rounded out her look.

Neerja Bhanot In A White Top And Brick Bottoms

In one of the photoshoots, Neerja Bhanot also played with the current colour-block trend. She looked effortlessly stylish in her half-sleeved white top that was accentuated by an embroidered lace pattern at the neckline. She teamed her top with high-waist brick-coloured bottoms, which were detailed with subtle floral accents. She left her signature bob tresses loose and opted for a minimal base makeup that was marked by highly contoured forehead and cheekbones, filled brows, soft kohled eyes, and red lip shade. She accessorised her look with white earrings and a wristband.

Neerja Bhanot In A Multi-Hued Floral Sari

A sari connoisseur, Neerja Bhanot gave us sari goals with her white sari, which was accentuated by multi-hued (purple, white, and black) floral patterns on pallu. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless black blouse. She notched up her look with an ethnic necklace and statement jhumkis. This time, she pulled her hair back and spruced up her look with filled brows, winged eyeliner, and pink lip shade.

Neerja Bhanot In An All-White Kurti-Legging

This look of late Neerja Bhanot is so in tune with modern fashion sensibilities. So, posed beautifully, she gave traditional fashion inspiration in an all-white ensemble. She wore a sweetheart neckline half-sleeved plain white kurti with vibrant floral prints and paired it with matching casual leggings. The gold-toned bangles and a delicate necklace elevated her look. The impeccable hairdo completed her look.

Neerja Bhanot's fashion was so classy and elegant. To salute her bravery, a film was made showcasing her journey and sacrifices she did to save the passengers of the Pam Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by the terrorists. The film featured Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who played the role of Neerja Bhanot. Sonam Kapoor's performance in the film was commendable and the actress received numerous awards including the National Film Award for Neerja.

Happy Birthday, Neerja Bhanot! We admire you for your courage. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on Neerja Bhanot's beautiful fashion moments in the comment section.

Photo Credits:neerjabhanott