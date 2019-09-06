Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Takes A Stylish Quirky Turn For The Zoya Factor Promotions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After her gorgeous red-hued Masaba's anarkali, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave us a distinctive fashion goal again at the latest promotional round of The Zoya Factor. She surprised us with her fashion avatar as took a quirky western turn. So, let's talk about her ensemble, which absolutely caught our attention.

So, the Neerja actress wore a Gucci outfit for the occasion. Her navy blue attire was sassy and adorned with printed cheery prints. Her ensemble consisted of a plunging neckline waistcoat and short flared pants. She also paired her ensemble with a complementing long blazer, which completed her quirky avatar. Well, you can always expect Sonam Kapoor to give us unique fashion ideas.

She colour-blocked her navy blue ensemble with satiny red bow-shaped heels, which were from none other than Christian Louboutin. She wasn't conservative about her accessories as well and notched up her fashion game with modern jewellery. She spruced up her look with a sleek layered neckpiece that was studded with precious stones and small dazzling hoops. Her makeup was beautifully done with winged eyeliner, pink-toned cheekbones, and a light pink lip shade. Sonam kapoor Ahuja wrapped up her look with a bun hairdo, which absolutely went well with her look.

The actress was also joined by co-star, Dulquer Salmaan and they also promoted their upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor at JW Marriott. So, how did you find Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's look for the event? Let us know that in the comment section.