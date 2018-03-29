On Her Birthday, Let's Bow Down To The Ultimate Fashion Queen

Bullied as a child, rejected and assaulted as a youngster and deceived by certain music labels initially, Lady Gaga became a phenomenon, not for nothing. From singing at bars, to small events, young Stefani did everything she could, to cling to her passion when things in her personal life went downhill.

She was finally given a break by Akon and a new star was born. She became a worldwide hit and the entire world started grooving to the tunes of Lady Gaga. Stefani had arrived!

"Never let a single soul tell you that you can't be exactly who you are." - Lady Gaga.

But she wasn't done yet; she now decided to take the fashion industry by storm. With her vibrant and extremely unpredictable sense of style and fashion she soon made it as a global fashion icon as well.

Apart from her signature smokey wild eyes and elongated eye brows, everything remains just unpredictable. Her out-of-the-box fashion sense and over all style has remained the topic of pop culture discussion and debate for decades now.

Can you remember the last time you thought Lady Gaga's look was boring?

Some may call it outrageous, but one can't deny that Lady Gaga is counted among the most fashionable global icons of all times.

So on her 32nd birthday let's bow down to the ultimate diva of the pop and fashion world!

Happy Birthday Lady Gaga!