Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai Looks Gorgeous In Her Peach And Gold Suit As She Ties The Knot Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, surprised social media with the announcement of her wedding to Asser Malik, who is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The 24-year-old got married at her home in Birmingham, UK, in an intimate ceremony attended by the family members.

Malala took to her social media to express, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead." Her photographs with her husband, taken by Malin Fezehai have gone viral on the internet, with the couple posing in a garden splashed in the hues of autumn, inspiring fall wedding trends. The setting was dreamy with the couple looking straight out from the classic novels. While the background was picturesque, Malala Yousafzai looked beautiful in her peach and gold traditional attire.

Malala wore a simple suit that was intricately-embroidered with gold tones on the neckline and her complementing dupatta. She teamed her kurta with matching peach pyjamis. As for jewellery, she wore a gold maangtikka that suited her look. The makeup was marked by peach-hued lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The partly-tied tresses rounded out her look. With this bridal style of hers, Malala Yousafzai gave us understated wedding wear goals. As for Asser Malik, he sported a black suit with a white shirt and pink tie. So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Malin Fezehai