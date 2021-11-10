Just In
- 1 hr ago Kurup Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Sets Traditional Fashion Goals With Her Exquisite Outfits
- 3 hrs ago Side Effects Of Painkillers: Is Popping Pills For Pain Healthy? How Does It Affect Health In The Long Run?
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Sale: From Kurtas To Jackets And Jumpsuits, Up To 70% Off On Amazon Fashion
- 7 hrs ago Localised Prostate Cancer: New Treatment In Combination With Radiotherapy Beneficial, Says Study
Don't Miss
- Movies Memes On Amitabh Bachchan's Viral Wall Painting Go Viral
- Education HP TET Admit Card 2021 Released At hpbose.org, Here’s How To Download The Hall Ticket
- Technology Why Windows 11 KB5007215 Is A Must Install For AMD CPU Powered PCs
- Automobiles Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE & Hypermotard 950 SP Launched In India
- News 23-year-old Hyderabad techie arrested for making online rape threat to Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika
- Travel 10 Best Winter Destinations in North East India
- Sports T20 World Cup: Win against India gave Pakistan momentum, says Hayden
- Finance 2 Stocks To Buy From ICICI Direct For Good Gains of 28% & 22% In 1 Year
Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai Looks Gorgeous In Her Peach And Gold Suit As She Ties The Knot
Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, surprised social media with the announcement of her wedding to Asser Malik, who is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The 24-year-old got married at her home in Birmingham, UK, in an intimate ceremony attended by the family members.
Malala took to her social media to express, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead." Her photographs with her husband, taken by Malin Fezehai have gone viral on the internet, with the couple posing in a garden splashed in the hues of autumn, inspiring fall wedding trends. The setting was dreamy with the couple looking straight out from the classic novels. While the background was picturesque, Malala Yousafzai looked beautiful in her peach and gold traditional attire.
Malala wore a simple suit that was intricately-embroidered with gold tones on the neckline and her complementing dupatta. She teamed her kurta with matching peach pyjamis. As for jewellery, she wore a gold maangtikka that suited her look. The makeup was marked by peach-hued lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The partly-tied tresses rounded out her look. With this bridal style of hers, Malala Yousafzai gave us understated wedding wear goals. As for Asser Malik, he sported a black suit with a white shirt and pink tie. So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Malin Fezehai