Neiman Marcus Is Selling Asymmetric Jeans For Whooping $462 But Are They Going To Be In Trend? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Singer Céline Dion turned heads a couple of months ago with her outfit. She was spotted in a strapless feathered top but that was not why she caught the eyeballs. In fact, the singer with unique fashion sense, made us go speechless because of her humble (not-so-humble) denims. She wore a pair of jeans, which was unapologetically asymmetrical. The jeans was a cross between straight and flared. Whilst the one leg was skin-tight, the other featured wide leg. Céline Dion wore it at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week but now, this jeans is back in the news because of a department store brand, Neiman Marcus. Here's why it is in the news!

So, this quirky pair of jeans is originally from a brand called Ksenia Schnaider and Neiman Marcus is selling it for $462 (approx. 33,190 INR) on their brand's website. Now, that's a whooping price for a pair of jeans, which is actually flared and straight-fit. Not just a pair of denims, Ksenia Schnaider has even introduced us to a pair of trousers. The fashion nazis have gone to the extent of calling the jeans an abomination and dumb. Well, that's quite harsh but such a pair of jeans make us wonder that why were they created?

So, the Ukranian designer Ksenia Schnaider told Nylon that even her husband, Anton thought that it was too crazy and no one needed jeans like this. She also revealed that she gave up on the idea for some time but later picked it up again because she felt if anyone needed those jeans, it was her. Apart from that, she also stated to Nylon, "It was my idea to combine our two best-selling models, wide leg jeans with mom jeans, both high-waisted." So, the question to you is that whether you liked this style of the jeans and are they going to be in trend? If yes, are you willing to spend so much for a pair of flared and straight-fit jeans? Let us know that in the comment section.