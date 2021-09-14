Met Gala 2021: Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish And Others Leave Us Speechless With Their Style Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

This time, Met Gala had guests celebrating the American spirit and bring about their interpretations. The theme was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' and while a number of celebrities like Billie Eilish took inspiration from the old Hollywood glamour, the others including Michaela Cole exuded sporty side. However, these weren't just the two broad categories on how celebrities paid a tribute to America, they also showed artistic touch and some like Kim Kardashian gave us such winning looks that we were kept guessing about the inspiration. The main host of the show, Anna Wintour wore the Dominican-American designer Oscar de la Renta's brand gown that was floral and ruffled - the elements the designer became famous for popularising. But let's talk about what other celebrities wore that had the attention of the social media.

Naomi Osaka's American Champion Dress

The former US Open Champion, Naomi Osaka had the internet talking after putting her mental health over a Grand Slam championship. She started a brand-new conversation centered on press conferences post the matches but Naomi Osaka didn't only send waves in tennis but also left everyone awestruck with her fashion at Met Gala. Her statement attire was a collaboration between her, her sister Mari Osaka, and Nicolas Ghesquiere. It was a Louis Vuitton dress that she sported and it was a halter silk dress splashed in the shade of blue and with a red bow belt. Naomi also paired her ensemble with ruffled black shrug and ankle-length boots. She accessorised her look with dainty rings and the makeup was highlighted by pink and red tones - particularly the red eye shadow we are predicting might trend. The loop and wing-inspired hairdo was unique too. Well, done, Naomi Osaka and kudos to stylist Karla Welch.

Jennifer Lopez's Cowboy Glam Look

Jennifer Lopez brought two different elements in her look and made it work like wonders too. Well, she wore a cowboy hat and glamorous gown - both exuding the spirit of America. She wore a custom Ralph Lauren embroidered long western dress and faux fur shearling cape. Her brown-hued gown involved 15 specialised embroiders and over 12 days of work. The gown was also accentuated by more than 25,000 design elements. Jennifer Lopez, who has been slaying it at Venice Film Festival and VMAs, made a strong case for jewellery with heavy silver and leather and brass neckpieces and complementing bracelets. She also wore a pair of sleek danglers and her makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and purple eye shadow. Jennifer Lopez completed her look with a long blonde ponytail. Jlo is definitely on a slaying spree. She was also styled by Rob Zangardi.

Megan Rapinoe's Classic American Look

American soccer player, Megan Rapinoe was styled by Karla Welch and her look was absolutely so-American with the signature red and blue hues. She wore a plunging-neckline blue shirt that had star-shaped accents and she paired it with a structured jacket and high-waist pants. It was an eye-catching look and classic for a reason. She paired her attire with a pair of red boots that made her look so old-school American. The accessories were minimal with dainty earrings. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The purple pompadour tresses rounded out her avatar. And her look did seem inspired by the late legendary singer, David Bowie.

Winnie Harlow's Cosmic Bodysuit

Supermodel Winnie Harlow also put up an impressive show with her Iris van Herpen bodysuit. She was one of the celebrities, who popularised the naked dressing trend. With sheer black hue as the base, the attire was accentuated by intricate white-toned patterns. The ensemble also featured a lightweight cape, which made the whole effect so atmospheric. Winnie carried her attire like a diva and teamed it with pointed black pumps that complemented her outfit. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade and winged eyeliner with pink eye shadow. The fringe sleek hairdo with gold-toned metallic band also upped her stylish look. She also wore dainty studs to round out her look.

Gigi Hadid's White Gown And Red Puffed Hairdo

Gigi Hadid wore a Prada ivory silk radzimir gown with contrasting duchesse black bodice. Her gown featured a wide slit back and an exposed neckline paired with beaded black tights. She also wore crystal embellished slingback pumps, black leather gloves, and a black plex hair clip. Structured to perfection, Gigi Hadid's gown was eye-catching but the real highlight was her partly-tied red hairdo that was puffed that we think is going to be an upcoming hairstyle trend. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade and blue eye shadow with kohl. She notched up her look with a pair of diamond studs and a diamond neckpiece. Gigi Hadid looked amazing.

Kristen Stewart's Edgy Look And Pinup Bangs

Speaking about Kristen Stewart's hairstyle first, it was another gorgeous experiment by the actress, who recently played the role of Princess Diana. Her look was simple yet edgy but it was the 50s vintage ponytail that ultimately had our attention. Her makeup highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and smokey kohl with pink eye shadow also complemented her look. As for her attire, it came from Chanel - Kristen Stewart is the brand ambassador of the fashion house and she wore a detailed, textured, and embellished pink jacket with ruffled accents and paired it with a pair of humble white trousers. There was something so real yet old-school about Kristen Stewart's Met Gala 2021 look.

Dan Levy's David Wojnarowicz-Inspired Look

Schitt Creek's actor Dan Levy's outfit was certainly perceptive and certainly one of the best outfits of Met Gala 2021. The actor collaborated with Jonathan Anderson of Loewe and Dan Levy's ensemble featured two seminal works by artist and LGBTQ activist David Wojnarowicz. His attire was made on the lines of 'what a gay superhero might wear'. His polo-neck exaggerated sleeves top and trousers depicted two men kissing, from a 1984 artwork that reappropriated a homophobic cartoon to instead celebrate the same-sex love. The photos of Wojnarowicz and his friend surrounded the couple. The world maps on his attire indicated the arbitrary borders and divisions the queer community faced. His clutch was highlighted by a portrait of the artist as a child, with texts around predicting his future; deemed an outcast by society. Dan Levy's rose and studs leather boots were equally attention-holding.

Serena Williams' Lace Corseted Bodysuit

Ace tennis player, Serena Williams looked like a dream in her Met Gala 2021 costume. The tennis champion wore a custom Gucci lace corseted bodysuit embroidered with rhinestone and sequin stars, lace gloves, metallic leather sandals and Gucci Jacket 1961 mini bag. She completed her look with ombre pink and ivory with a feather degradé cape. Serena Williams was styled by Kesha and she kept her jewellery game minimal. The makeup was enhanced by minty-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with kohl. The side-parted blonde hairdo completed her look.

Kendall Jenner's Nude And Embellished Gown

Supermodel Kendall Jenner looked amazing in her nude and embellished gown. She also made a strong case for sheer outfits with her attire that was designed by Givenchy. It was a halter-necked jewelled gown that was accentuated by layers of dazzling jewel accents. Her gown was figure-hugging and Kendall's makeup was beautifully done with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted jewelled crown look spruced up her avatar.

Carey Mulligan And Audrey Hepburn Vibes

Carey Mulligan graced the 2021 Met Gala in a Valentino Couture. She wore a neon-rose cape and dress from Valentino Des Ateliers show. This look of hers featured 9 different materials, 5 prints, and took 430 hours to create. Well, she definitely exuded old Hollywood vibes with her one-shouldered corset gown. Carey Mulligan gave us Audrey Hepburn vibes with her look. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The fringe-style ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Timothée Chalamet's White Ensemble

Timothée Chalamet opted for a minimalist look. The actor was one of the co-chairs and he looked distinctive in his Haider Ackermann attire. He wore a satin tuxedo suit and typically street-style pants. His look was certainly a fusion of uptown and downtown America. There was a touch of regal and basics to his look. He wore a structured short blazer and teamed it with loose pants with cinched hem. The converse shoes (also white-hued) also added to street look. A simple look but the Dune actor nailed it!

Billie Eilish's Nude Gown And Marilyn Monroe's Hairstyle

Singing sensation, Billie Eilish paid a tribute to Oscar de la Renta. She captioned her picture as, "thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life. it was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!! i am beyond thrilled that @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too. i'm honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same." Speaking about her gown, it was a custom tulle corset gown with a blush ombré skirt. She accessorised her look with diamond jewellery and her makeup was highlighted by nude-pink tones. The side-parted short blonde tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.