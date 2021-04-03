Tapeshwari Sharma Turns Winner Of Mrs. Femina Online Hunt; A Look At Her Style From Fashion Challenge Fashion Trends Staff

Femina is one of the most prestigious awards one could ever dream of and when that dream comes true, the happiness has no limit. The same happened with actor, mother, and now a professional DJ Tapseshwari Sharma, who recently was crowned as the first-ever winner of the Mrs. Femina online hunt. By impressing the judges and the jury with her fashion and beauty skills in all the three rounds that was held virtually, Tapeshwari earned the title and was declared as the ultimate winner.

However, the way she nailed in the first round, which was a fashion challenge, she literally stunned everyone. The challenge named as 'Six Yards Three Looks' was all about creating three different and unique looks using one saree and Tapeshwari did a phenomenal job in it. She even took to her Instagram feed to share the full video of her performing the challenge. Using a pretty vibrant red saree, she created three stylish looks- the royal fusion, the party queen, and the belly dancer. What impressed us even more was that she not just focused on creating looks with a saree but also used the right accessories to pair with each look. So, let us take a quick look at her all three stylish looks, from the fashion challenge, and decode it.

The Royal Fusion Look

So, to create the royal fusion look with her red saree that featured golden embellished border followed by blue stripes, Tapeshwari Sharma, opted for a blue shirt to team it up with. The shirt was half sleeved and to give it a blouse feel, she tied it up with a knot. She draped the saree around her waist. Instead of draping the pallu on the front, she styled it by bringing it from the back to the front over her one shoulder, covering her half arm of one hand. Tapeshwari then accessorised her look with a long gold necklace, pearl necklace, a pair of earrings, bangles, and a mathapatti. She completed her look with a tiny bindi, black eyeliner, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint and tied her tresses back.

The Party Queen Look

For the second look, Tapeshwari Sharma turned her saree into a western dress to make it look like a party-perfect number. Her outfit seemed like a gown with a slit and for that she took the two end corners of her saree and knotted it up to create sleeves. She put it around her arms and used pins to give her dress a closure on the front. Then she again put her arms around opposite sides of the arm holes that tightened her dress and gave her attire a bodycon look along with off-shoulder styled sleeves. After this, she picked a broad black belt and wore it around her waist that added structure to her attire. Tapeshwari teamed it with shimmering golden heels and upped her look with a pair of hoops and bangles. She let loose her tresses and spruced up her look with black eyeliner and red lip tint.

The Belly Dancer Look

To create the belly-dancer look with her red saree, Tapeshwari Sharma first dolled up herself in a shiny golden cowl crop top and a shimmering golden mini skirt. She then picked the saree and tucked it all around her skirt, creating perfect pleats on the sides. After this, the winner took a belly dancing belt and tied it around her waist. From one corner of her saree, she pulled some fabric out of the belt and tied it around her one arm. Tapeshwari wore the golden heels and notched up her look with an Aerobic kind of hair wear.

We really liked the fashion sense of Tapeshwari Sharma and her above stylish looks. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Congratulations!

Credits: Instagram