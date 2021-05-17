Miss Universe 2021: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Wins The Crown And Stuns In Her Ruby Red Gown Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza won the 69th Miss Universe title, which took place at Florida's Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood. The gorgeous diva was crowned by the Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi (the Miss Universe contest didn't take place in 2020 amid global Covid-19 pandemic). For the finale, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza opted for a ruby-red gown, which had our attention and she was a vision to behold in her gown. Let's find out who designed her gown.

So, the gown of Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was designed by Ivis Lenin and it was a stunning number, as if made for the winner. Her gown was halter-detailed with intricately-embellished glittering tones and sheer accents on the neckline. The sleeveless gown of hers was a mermaid-cut and featured scalloped details with fringe accents. It was one of the prettiest gowns that she accessorised her look with a pair of dazzling diamond danglers, which went well with her attire.

She kept her makeup look minimal and her look was accentuated by light pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and winged eyeliner with smokey kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her look. She was asked about the changing beauty standards and she replied, 'We live in a society that more and more is more than advanced, and as we advance as a society, we've also advanced with stereotypes. Nowadays, the beauty isn't the only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit, but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit anyone to tell you that you're not valuable.' Well, the relevant question was certainly answered with a lot of depth.

Congratulations, Andrea Meza!

Picture Source: Instagram