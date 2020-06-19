When Michelle Obama Wore A Cyan Suit With Swarovski Buttons For Her Becoming Book Tour Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Michelle Obama is a woman of substance and the former first lady of the United States of America. She's always been vocal about women issues and other social issues. She has also been vocal in support of Black Lives Matter with her husband and former President of the United States, Barack Obama. With her autobiography Becoming, Michelle Obama has inspired many women across the globe. She extensively did a book tour of her autobiography and not only spoke powerfully as she does but also gave us a number of fashion moments. Michelle Obama usually opts for vibrant and cheerful outfits when on public platforms and this one that we are going to talk about was a collaboration between Swarovski and designer Christopher John Rogers. So, let's decode this gorgeous outfit of Michelle Obama.

So, as per Swarovski's official Instagram handle, Michelle Obama wore this suit for the last stop of her Becoming book tour in Nashville, Tennessee. The former first lady wore a fully tailored custom suit that was accentuated by iridescent cyan hue. It was a beautifully embellished number and was enhanced by structural silhouette. Michelle Obama looked graceful and exuded boss lady vibes with her suit. Apart from the fact that her suit was definitely dazzling, her attire was upped by Swarovski crystal buttons. Now, that was some statement number and Michelle Obama teamed it with shiny silver pumps, which went well with her attire.

Speaking about accessories, she spruced up her avatar with a diamond neckpiece. Her makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Michelle Obama's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.