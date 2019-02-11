Michelle Obama Makes A Surprise Entry In A Sequin Set At Grammys 2019 Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The former First Lady of the USA, Michelle Obama took everyone by surprise at the 61st Grammy Awards 2019. She looked a class apart and graceful as ever in her coordinated set, which was custom designed by Sachin & Babi. She took a departure from the usual gowns and instead made a statement with a pantsuit. This time, her boss lady look had a glamorous touch. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, Michelle wore a sequinned set that gave us retro vibes. Her attire featured a metallic touch and had a glazed effect. It consisted of an overlapping bodice, which was full-sleeved and sharply V-necked. The bodice came with a knot, which gave her attire a structure. She teamed her top with flared pants, which perfectly matched with her top. Her pants were flared towards the hem, which gave her attire a quintessential rock star look.

She accessorised her look with a delicate ring and intricate earrings. Michelle's makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses completed her stylish avatar. She was a vision to behold. So, how did you find Michelle Obama's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.