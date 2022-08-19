Just In
Liger Promotions: 4 Times Ananya Panday Made A Style Statement In Monochrome Ethnic Ensembles
Ananya Panday is busy promoting her upcoming film Liger with her co-star Vijay Deverkonda. The celeb is traveling from city to city to get the audience talking about the film. However, what has caught our attention are her ensembles for the promotions that she is opting for. Taking a break from her most loved midi-dresses, Ananya is seen donning ethnic wear for and for good.
Proving they are the perfect choices for occasions where you want to be the royal highlight but also be comfortable in what you wear. Ananya is captivating our hearts with her every look of hers in the ethnic attires. Giving us some serious fashion goals for the upcoming festive seasons, ahead we round up Ananya's latest looks in traditional wear from the promotions of Liger to get your fashion diary fashion ready. Have a look!
Beauteous In Blue
Looking no less than a royal queen, Ananya aced promotional looks in a royal blue velvet sharara and tube-top set. Leaving out the dupatta and pairing it with a cape, the actress carried the monochrome outfit with suave. Keeping her makeup nude, Ananya resorted to defining her eyes with mascara and kohl. Choosing a nude pink shade for the lips, she wore an oxidised choker, matching earrings, and bangles that complemented her look well. If you are the one who is looking for something regal in monochrome, this look of Ananya's should be on your list.
Bewitching In Black
Taking the ethnic fashion quotient a notch higher is Ananya's forte. Looking prepossessing in an all-black lehenga choli, this look of Ananya's is one of the best ethnic looks she has carried so far. Choli, embellished with golden gotta-Patti, mirrors, and sequins, the starlet's plain black cascading lehenga and net dupatta had the perfect sync with her overall look. Keeping her eyes dramatic with smokey eye-makeup, hyper curly lashes, and eyeliner, the actress opted for a nude peach lip shade to balance out the strikingness of her appearance. Keeping the soft wavy hair look and wearing golden jhumkas and bangles, Ananya looked absolutely stunning.
Scintillating In Cream
Ananya Panday has a thing for wearing lehengas and her another look from Liger promotions makes a case for it. She wore an cream-hued lehenga with embroidered choli and noodle strap. The starlet looked ravishing in the overall cream-white lehenga and splendid matching dupatta. The actress owned the look by accessorising her ensemble with a statement ring and a pair of olive green earrings. The queen of minimalism let her attire do the talking by keeping her makeup neutral and her lips in baby pink tint. Ananya proves that a sleek eyeliner and highlighter are the go-to makeup add ons to be the in the spotlight.
Pristine In White
Dazzling in grace with another ethnic look, Ananya enticed her fans' Instagram feed by her pictures in pristine white hoseiry suit with chikankari work on it. While the green farms in the background complemented Ananya's ivory-tinted sharara-suit, the actress's golden jhumkas and bangles paired well with her golden-bordered chiffon dupatta. Keeping her statement nude make up look, Ananya looked as beguiling as fresh daisies.
