Latest Outfit Ideas For College Girls Which Every Fashionista Must Have In Their Wardrobe Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

In today's time, fashion has become a very important part of life especially for college girls. And come on, let's accept it we all love flaunting fashionable outfits when at college. . For a college girl, the two most important factor an outfit must have is - comfort and trendy. So, girls we know you all love dressing up and so we have curated some outfit ideas for you. From casuals to traditionals, we have come up with 20 different stylish and comfortable outfit ideas, which will not only up your fashion game but will also make you a fashionable role model for other girls.

1. Colourful Blazer

A blazer is that garment, which can add class to your look. When it comes to blazers, black hue often comes to our mind, but no, you can opt for some different colour blazer and not black because of course you are dressing up for college and not for formal meetings. Single-toned blazer like orange, yellow, pink, sky-blue, will add pop of colour to your outfit and will help you steal limelight.

2. Tweed Short Jacket

Tweed short jackets are in trend and have some advantages. One is, that it keeps you warm in the cold weather and the other is that it gives a glamourous edge to your outfit. Comfy and stylish, that's what makes it a perfect garment to sport during winters.

3. Floral Shirt Dress

Floral dress and shirt are two different garments, which every college girl loves. A floral shirt dress looks pretty and works the best during viva and interviews. But how about mixing them and form a new outfit. A floral printed shirt dress looks fashionable and perfect for college girls.

4. Striped Shirt

If you love shirts and have been sporting many shirts from plain to printed, this time, do give a striped shirt a try. The basic black & white striped shirt will not just give you a change but will also exude retro vibes. Pair it with your favourite denims and shoes and you are good to go. It will be so OOTD.

5. Polka Dot Jumpsuit

Polka dots have always been our favourite print. And jumpsuits are in vogue these dats so, how about you invest in a polka-dotted jumpsuit. If your motive is to look fashionable and feel comfy at the same time, polka dot jumnpsuit will do the justice. You can either pair it will boots or casual sandals.

6. Belted Shirt Dress

While you have already flaunted the fashionable side of yours with floral printed shirt dress on the first day, it's time to show your sophistciated side on the second day. Let's try this plain shirt dress and exude the boss lady vibes. The shirt dress looks both formal and stylish. Complete your attire with a belt.

7. Leather Overshirt

Here comes another shirt type, which will make many heads turn as soon as you enter your college. Be it a jacket or shoes, leather is always classy to flaunt. A leather overshirt with matching boots is the perfect combination to sport on the annual day of your college or during winter season.

8. Trousers

When you are running late for college and don't have enough time to decide what to wear, trousers will come to your rescue. The trouser in the picture featuring asymmetrical hem looks stylish and you can pair it with either a classic shirt or a graphic tee.

9. Flared Kurta

A stylish western outfit definitely looks fashionable and helps you in getting the attention, but in an ethnic attire, you will look no less than a diva. No, we are not asking you to sport a heavy ghagra in college (obviously), but you can opt for a flared pretty white kurti like in the picture. You can pair it with churidars or ankle-length pants.

10. Elasticated Printed Pants

Who says that only plain pants, churidars or palazzo goes well with a kurti? An elasticated printed pants like this is what you can opt in order to add spark to your simple attire. You can even sport a casual tee or top with such kind of pants.

11. Dress With Shrug

In love with your dresses but bored of sporting it in the same way everyday? Don't you worry, because we have come up with a fashion tip for you that will help you in changing your everyday-look. All you have to do is pick up any shrug and layer it with you favourite dress. The shrug can be printed or plain, stylish or elegant, ethnic or western.

12. Dungaree

Dungarees are always a great option to sport in college and the best part about it is you can wear it in many ways. In winter season, you can pair your dungaree with sweatshirts, hoodies, or even sweaters. Likewise, you can opt for crop tops, tees, bralettes, T-shirts, or shirts during summers.

13. Denim Boiler Suit

The main factor about boiler suit is that it is a full-piece garment and unlike jumpsuit is perfect for those, who want to keep it a bit conservative. So, a denim boiler suit is what you can sport during winter season to keep yourself warm as well as look fashionable at the same time.

14. Crease Pants

Nothing feels comfortable and relaxing than wide-legged crease pants. These kind of pants are best for the itchy summer days. It also have two functional pockets, which makes it easy for you to carry your little things. Pair it with light-hued tops and you are college-ready.

15. Striped Collar Dress

Be it a midi, shirt, or suit, a collar attire adds smartness and elegance to one's look. We know you love to dress up in your fashionable clothes, but let's not forget that you are here looking for some fashion ideas for college and not for weekend party. A simple and sober collar striped dress like this is what you can easily sport in your college.

16. Half Shrug

Sporting jeans and top everyday is boring, but do you know, you can sport the same outfit by giving it a fashionable twist? No matter how simple your attire is, layering it with a half-shrug will turn your dated attire into an interesting one. You can also layer the half-shrug with your matching separates.

17. Floral Pants

Florals have always been the prettiest prints. So, why not add some floral garment in your wardrobe. No, we are not talking about the tops or shrugs, we are talking about floral pants. You have been pairing your casual pants with floral printed tops. So, this time, give it a change and instead opt for floral pants and pair it with a casual tee.

18. Colourful Jeans

Everytime we see the colourful things around us, we feel happy, fresh and lively. Don't we? So, girls, it's time to side your daily denims and spread happiness with colourful jeans. This kind of colourful jeans will not only exude happy vibes but will also make you stand out in the crowd.

19. Fusion Kurta Set

There might be a day when you will feel that you are bored with western and want to try something traditional. But dressing up in a heavily embrodiered salwar-kurta or kurti is way too much for college. So, keeping fashion in mind, opt for this kind of kurta set as in the image, which is light, fashionable, comfortable, and features pretty floral prints.

20. Black Separates

Black has always been one of our favourite colours and it's a colour that you can never get bored of. From tops to jeans, we have been sporting a lot of black outfits. So, this time, show your favourite hue some extra love by sporting an all-black attire. In the picture, the model is sporting a short kurta with matching pants. However, you can also opt for western black separates like shirt-pant or top-jeans.

So, girls, are you ready to be the next fashionista of our college? Go, rock it!