House Of Gucci Trailer: Lady Gaga As Patrizia Reggiani Stuns Us With Her Glamorous Fashion Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Directed by Ridley Scott, the trailer of much-awaited movie House of Gucci is here. The movie is about the family empire Gucci and has Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga, who plays the socialite Patrizia Reggiani - the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. The upcoming film is about power, love, betrayal, and murder. Speaking about murder, Patrizia was tried and convicted if planning the assassination of Maurizio because of which served 18 years in prison and was nicknamed Black Widow. However, apart from the gripping theme, the movie is absolutely about glamorous fashion and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani stunned us with style in the movie. We have decoded her 4 outfits from the movie.

The Red Dress And Fur Coat

In the opening scene, she is seen making a powerful entry in her red dress that was adorned with golden buttons. It was a structured dress and she teamed it with a fur coat that added to the glamorous touch. Her jewellery look was also stunning with elaborate danglers and a statement ring. The makeup was highlighted by light red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The fringe copper bob tresses completed her style quotient.

The White Floral Dress

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani looked elegant in her white-hued dress that was off-shouldered and structured. The dress was accentuated by white floral applique and belted and she teamed it with a matching cape, which spruced up her look. She wore intricately-done gold-toned jewellery and pearl and gold drop earrings. She also wore a cross pendant necklace. Her makeup was muted and pink nail lacquer notched up her look. She carried a smart black purse with her and copper tresses rounded out her look.

The Yellow Checkered Dress

She also sported yellow checkered coat dress and looked impressive in her attire. The collared and full-sleeved coat that was enhanced by brown checkered made for a perfect vintage attire and she teamed it with a patterned dress. Seated on a scooter with Adam Driver (Maurizio Gucci in the movie), Lady Gaga (Patrizia Reggiani) also flaunted brown sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of studs and short brown tresses rounded out her ensemble.

The Black Ski-Resort Attire

This picture has been on the internet for quite some time and had our intrigue since the time the makers of the film released this image of Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. In this outfit, the actress exuded glam vibes with her high-neck ski-wear that was full-sleeved and belted. She wore layers of heavy necklaces and an elaborate gold ring. Her makeup was kept minimal and the white fur hat wrapped up her look.

So, which attire of Lady Gaga (Patrizia Reggiani) did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: House of Gucci Trailer