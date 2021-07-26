Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Looks Gorgeous In Her Victorian Lace Wedding Gown Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer wed fashion mogul Michael Lewis on July 24. It was an elaborate ceremony that took place at Villa Aldobrandiniin Frascati, Italy. Kitty Spencer looked gorgeous as a bride, as she wore the traditional white-hued custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown for the special occasion. Let's find out the inspiration behind Kitty Spencer's exquisite gown.

The supermodel looked simply stunning in her Victorian-inspired gown that absolutely exuded regal vibes. Her gown was meticulously structure with a high-neck corset bodice and voluminous skirt. The gown was full Bishop-sleeved and accentuated by intricate lace floral patterns. The veil was floor-length and translucent with painstakingly woven lace accents on the border.

Well, Lady Kitty Spencer definitely went old school for her wedding outfit.

Lady Kitty Spencer kept her jewellery game minimal and on-point with dazzling diamond studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones and subtle kohl. The middle-parted blonde hairdo completed her look. Lady Kitty Spencer looked impressive and made a strong case for Victorian gowns on weddings.

Lady Kitty Spencer, also known as Lady Katherine Eleanor Lewis, is the daughter of Lady Diana's (Princess of Wales) brother Charles Spencer (9th Earl of Spencer) and model Victoria Aitken. Kitty is 30 years old and is the spokesmodel for the Italian jewellery brand BVLGARI. Michael Lewis, 62, is a multi-millionaire fashion mogul from South Africa.

So, what do you think about Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding trousseau and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographs Courtesy: German Larkin