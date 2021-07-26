Just In
- 3 hrs ago Shershaah Trailer Launch: Kiara Advani Slays It In An Exquisite Contemporary Saree
- 6 hrs ago 12 Healthy And Hot Beverages For Monsoon
- 7 hrs ago Kriti Kharbanda Shares Stills From Her Movie 14 Phere And Sets Traditional Fashion Goals
- 7 hrs ago Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s Table Tennis Star Manika Batra Storms Into Women’s Singles Third Round
Don't Miss
- Sports Tokyo 2020: Indian women pay the penalty as Germany win 2-0
- Finance 2 Banking Stocks To Buy With An Upside Target of 28%
- News Manipur govt to appoint Tokyo Olymics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police
- Technology Samsung Galaxy S21 FE To Skip Galaxy Unpacked Event; What Other Variants To Expect?
- Movies Kriti Sanon's Mimi Full Movie Leaked Online Four Days Before Its Release
- Education TNGASA 2021: Tamil Nadu Arts And Science College Application Process Begins
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In August
- Automobiles Revolt RV300 To Be Replaced By RV1 Electric Motorcycle: Here Are All The Details
Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Looks Gorgeous In Her Victorian Lace Wedding Gown
Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer wed fashion mogul Michael Lewis on July 24. It was an elaborate ceremony that took place at Villa Aldobrandiniin Frascati, Italy. Kitty Spencer looked gorgeous as a bride, as she wore the traditional white-hued custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown for the special occasion. Let's find out the inspiration behind Kitty Spencer's exquisite gown.
The supermodel looked simply stunning in her Victorian-inspired gown that absolutely exuded regal vibes. Her gown was meticulously structure with a high-neck corset bodice and voluminous skirt. The gown was full Bishop-sleeved and accentuated by intricate lace floral patterns. The veil was floor-length and translucent with painstakingly woven lace accents on the border.
Well, Lady Kitty Spencer definitely went old school for her wedding outfit.
Lady Kitty Spencer kept her jewellery game minimal and on-point with dazzling diamond studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones and subtle kohl. The middle-parted blonde hairdo completed her look. Lady Kitty Spencer looked impressive and made a strong case for Victorian gowns on weddings.
Lady Kitty Spencer, also known as Lady Katherine Eleanor Lewis, is the daughter of Lady Diana's (Princess of Wales) brother Charles Spencer (9th Earl of Spencer) and model Victoria Aitken. Kitty is 30 years old and is the spokesmodel for the Italian jewellery brand BVLGARI. Michael Lewis, 62, is a multi-millionaire fashion mogul from South Africa.
So, what do you think about Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding trousseau and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographs Courtesy: German Larkin