Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, And More Won Us With Their Outfits At Charlie's Angels Premiere Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Earlier Charlie's Angels were Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu, and now the 2019 Charlie's Angels are Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The new version of the hit action comedy film was premiered in Los Angeles and the three looked stunning. Kristen, Naomi, and Ella were also joined by the film's director, Elizabeth Banks.

So, Kristen Stewart wore a dazzling and edgy attire for the occasion. She looked amazing in her glittering dress that was full-sleeved and accentuated by sharp slits. Her dress was round-necked and structured with belted accents. It was a sequinned purple number and Kristen paired it with blie pointed pumps. She accessorised her look with a diamond neckpiece. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade and highlighted by winged eyeliner. The side-swept pompadour hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Naomi Scott, famous for her role as Jasmine in Aladdin, was dressed in a little black dress by Givenchy. Her dress was round-necked and sleeveless with asymmetrical hem. It was an edgy number with light sheer floral accents. The actress paired it with ankle-length boots and upped her look with diamond danglers. The makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and subtle kohl with pink eyeliner. She spruced up her look with side-swept hairdo.

Ella Balinska wore Vera Wang's caramel silk chiffon off-shoulder draped gown that featured a plunging neckline and voluminous skirt. The actress looked divine and accessorised her look with dainty diamond studs. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade and winged eyeliner with glittering pink eye shadow. The high bun hairdo wrapped up her look.

As for Elizabeth Banks, she wore a David Koma number that was black and silver in colour. The bodice of her black-hued attire featured sleeves in a criss-cross style and the remaining skirt was structured and accentuated by glittering accents. She paired her attire with complementing sandals. She accessorised her look with chic rings and mismatched earrings. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted short hairdo rounded out her avatar.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.