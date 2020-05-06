Just In
From Sanitiser To Burger, Katy Perry’s Costumes Will Certainly Fascinate You
Sometimes with hand sanitisers and other times with a burger, Katy Perry has pushed the fashion boundaries. A number of times, she has donned the costumes of articles that we could so relate to. Recently, as well, Katy Perry surprised us with her costumes that included a toilet roll and sanitiser. She wore these unconventional costumes for the American Idol show. So, let's decode her costumes, which have left us so surprised.
Katy Perry's Toilet Roll Costume
The pop singer's latest costume was a toilet roll, which added to our amusement. Wrapped like a structured roll around her, with an extended piece, Katy Perry looked amazing in her attire. Her ensemble was splashed in a white hue with AI (American Idol) written on it. We also loved how she styled her look with a pink old-fashioned headscarf and metallic hoops. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade.
Katy Perry's Sanitiser Costume
For another American Idol shoot, Katy Perry was dressed as a sanitiser except her sanitiser was of a different sort. She wore a sanitiser costume bottle and only her face was visible. Her costume was highlighted by words, 'American Idol Instant Music Sanitizer'. She was seated on a chair and wore a bright pink lip shade.
Katy Perry's Burger Costume
Sometimes costumes can look so delicious - not one of the right words to describe an outfit, but Katy Perry's burger costume exactly made us feel like that. The singer wore this cheeseburger costume soon after her chandelier costume at Met Gala last year. She walked around in a burger costume giving everyone another major fashion moment. She accessorised her look with a glittering cap with a straw and even wore shiny shoes that resembled the hues of the burger.
Katy Perry's Chandelier Costume
Well, who can forget Katy Perry's chandelier costume at the Met Gala last year? She definitely nailed the theme appearing on the pink carpet in a custom Moschino artwork. Her ensemble was intricately embellished with lights and silver accents. Katy's attire was inspired by Beauty and the Beast's Lumiere. Her chandelier-inspired headgear absolutely won all the fashion critics at the Met Gala 2019.
So, which costume of Katy Perry's did you like the most? Let us know that.
Source: Katy Perry's Instagram