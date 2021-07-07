Cannes 2021: Blogger Masoom Minawala Makes A Stunning Entry In Her Understated Orange Gown Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

After last year break because of Covid-19 pandemic, Cannes Film Festival is back. A number of divas graced the film festival that celebrates the best in world cinema and has over the years, also become a platform for flaunting couture. One of the divas, who caught our attention was blogger Masoom Minawala.

The Indian blogger and entrepreneur looked gorgeous and took to her Instagram feed to share, "HELLLLLLOOOOO Opening night #CannesFilmFestival... grateful for this honour!✨". Let's talk about her outfit that was one of the most elegant outfits of the day. Styled by Saanchi Gilani, Masoom Minawala wore an understated orange gown that was designed by Lia Stublla. It was a structured gown with an overlapping bodice and flared pleated skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. The attire was cinched at the waist and Masoom paired her ensemble with complementing golden heels from Prada.

She kept her look minimal and light, and accessorised her look with a pair of striking stone-studded drop earrings, which went well with her look. As for her makeup, it was kept natural with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy ponytail completed her glamorous look. Masoom Minawala looked elegant. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram