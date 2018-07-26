India Couture Week 2018: Day One Began On A Regal Note

The first day of the India Couture Week 2018 proved to us that regal looks matter in the Indian bridal market. Yes, the two prominent designers Tarun Tahiliani and Anju Modi both flirted with the blue-blooded inspiration. Their inspirations were different but the ideas they projected had to do a lot with royal-fueled fashion.

While Tahiliani's collection celebrated Indian regal heritage, Modi's, on the other hand, drew inspiration from the Victorian era. Barring a few outfits, Tahiliani's collection, 'In Elysium' was more structural and crisp. His sartorial cuts on the ensembles were definitely sharper. Modi's collection, 'A Maiden's Prayer' played with asymmetry. Her ensembles were wispy and a lot dreamier.

However, still both the designers aimed at making their collections relevant to modern India. Through their outfits, Modi and Tahiliani redefined the traditional legacies of two different countries. So the colours they used were also in tune with the inspirations.

So, Modi used mostly bold shades of red, blue, and gold to accentuate her attires, Tahiliani incorporated pastel hues to add weight to his attires. They both stuck to traditional fabrics. Tahiliani, however, went ahead and used sparkling diamantes, exquisite threadwork, and Swarovski crystals in his ethnic outfits.

We not only loved their regal collections but also how they broadened our perspectives about Indian bridal wear.