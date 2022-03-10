Holi 2022 Celebrations: What Colour Outfit Should You Wear To Look Trendy? Fashion Trends Nikita K

Holi is a festival of love, playfulness and lots of delicacy. It is a day when you don't have to worry about wearing the best pieces in your wardrobe, just pick out the ones that look good for the day cause at the end of the day they will get ruined. But, it doesn't mean, you should not wear trendy outfits!

Go Big With The White Colour:

It is not a big thing to wear a white colour outfit on this day. We have seen for such a long time that white Kurti is a staple piece and whenever it comes to celebrating Holi we do tend to wear something in a soft colour. It is an evergreen style and makes you look perfect on this day without a doubt. However, this year, don't be basic, pick out different fabrics like Chikankari salwar suits in white colour. For Holika Dhahan, you can go for red, orange, brown, pink, green, purple, blue and yellow. You can also pair a heavy dupatta with your white salwar suit which is ideal for this celebration. You can also choose Kurti with leggings or jeggings.

Pastel Colour Is The New Way To Add Spark:

If you have trouble with the same old colour theme, you can choose to go out with pastel colours. These are trendy colours that come in any type of fabric for Holi. You don't have to go with the high-end brand, just get a cloth and stitch it from the local tailor. It doesn't matter which brand you are getting from as it will get ruined so don't waste your hard-earned money. You can buy a shawl to make it look different while you are celebrating this festival.

Bright Colour For A Twist:

Your bright colour will give a different look to the celebration. Just put yourself in some brightly coloured outfits like orange for this day. If you want then you can get an orange coloured dupatta to give a fresh look. It is different and you will be rocking the stage when that song hits the floor.

Colour of Holi:

Fashionista in the house, if you want to look vibrant on this holi then go with the holi colours that you can find in stores. It is a great way to add the tradition to your outfit. You can wear western if you want to but add up the holi colours in your outfit. Go for something that will look good on your Instagram too. Just add a splash of colour by tie dye trend of this season and wear it on your Holi.

Holi is a big celebration in India. It is where people start making sweets from the very early weeks. It is a day to not only enjoy it with the colours but you can also be creative while going forward with your outfits. You can wear anything you want and there is no rule to it. Basically, at the end of the day it is the colour that will show up and not exactly what you are wearing. So, enjoy your day and celebrate it with love. Happy Holi in advance to everyone!

Image Credit: Pexels