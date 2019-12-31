New Year 2020: Five Amazing Last-Minute New Year's Eve Party Outfit Ideas For You Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

New Year's Eve is today and if you haven't selected the outfit for the party even till now, we have some last minute suggestions for you. Following the trends, we have blingy, abstract, and some comfy options for you. So, scroll down for five amazing groovy party wear ideas that we have curated for you.

The Bling Style

If you are planning to dance your heart out on New Year's eve, blingy dresses are ideal for you. You can go for sequinned and embellished dress for discotheque nights. With a blingy dress, you can keep your jewellery light and minimal. However, complementing sandals would work and if you are thinking of something experimental, go for colour-blocked sandals.

The Long Comfy Dress

So, if you are the quiet types and planning to party at home with a glass of mulled wine in hand, a long comfy dress is perfect. You can opt for a long sweater dress with pockets and you can team it with comfy shoes or flip flops. Depending on your mood, you can keep your accessory game light or heavy. Well, think house parties, think maxi dresses.

The Sparkling Pantsuit

When headed to a party, not all of you want to turn up in a dress. Some of you might want to stand out and wear pants. If that's the case, select a sparkling pantsuit over a matte-hued one, as you are planning on attending a party after all. You can also go for asymmetrical oversized jacket and flared pants combination as structural silhouette would give a formal effect.

The Sweater And Hues

So, if you are partying with temperatures dipping, you can opt for a sweater and skirt or pants combination. Suppose, if you are sweater top is black-hued, you can pair it with a vibrant glazed skirt or silk brocade pants for lively effect. This teaming will not only keep you warm but also make you look party ready. You can go for a heavy neckpiece.

The Abstract Dress

Something structured can be fun too! So, this new year, opt for crisp dress with folded accents as such an outfit will make you look a class apart. You can even wear some ruffled and dramatic outfits as you might want to step out of your comfort zone. The choice of sandals or boots has to be dependent on your dress but go for minimal jewellery like light hoops.

So, which attire are you going to pick for new year's eve party? Let us know that.