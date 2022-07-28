Just In
FDCI India Couture Week 2022: Malaika Arora Stuns On The Ramp For Designers Rohit Gandhi And Rahul Khanna
On the fourth day of the Fashion Design Council India (FDCI) Indian Couture Week (ICW) 2022, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna showcased their Fibonacci collection. And for the showstopper, none other than Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, known for her bold and sexy choices, turned muse for them.
Malaika's Outift
The showstopping outfit that Malaika wore was a dark-green gown with a high thigh slit and plunging neckline. She exuded sensuality and grace in the ensemble that had provocative elements.
Malaika's Hair and Makeup
The actress's nude and dewy makeup complemented the shimmer of the gown that emanated vibrance. However, we must mention that Arora's defined eyes appeared in sync with her conspicuous gown. Arora's gel-styled hair and a medium-long neckpiece added to her glam quotient. Every inch of the outfit, from the sexy sleeveless design to the dramatic, free-flowing trail, the gown was perfect for personifying Arora's dynamic personality- extravagant, flamboyant, boisterous, and graceful.
The designer duo presented couture from their house inspired by art and architecture. Incorporating worldwide silhouettes into an internationally Indian design for contemporary wedding wear, the Fibonacci collection gives sarees and lehengas an architectural perspective. Each garment is crafted to keep it lightweight in a way to promote comfort and ease.
From luxurious velvets and opulent organzas to nude shades and silhouettes, the sarees, tuxedos, lehengas, and sherwanis showcased at the ramp had crystal embellishments, cutworks, tassels, and sequins. To highlight the focal points, the designers chose to play with tones like teal, grey, coral, and hearthstone, all from the blue colour spectrum, to radiate their collection's regal and elegant elements.
FDCI 2022 is the first physical fashion event in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic for the Indian Couture Week. This evening (July 28), designers Dolly J and Suneet Verma will be rolling out their collection for #ICW2022.
Keep watching this space for more on the FDCI India Couture Week 2022.
