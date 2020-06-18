10 Most Fashionable Umbrellas That Will Enhance Your Fashion Quotient On A Gloomy Rainy Day Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Who said monsoons are all about sitting at home, sipping a cup of tea, and enjoying the rainy weather? Who said monsoon is not the season of fashion? We understand, in such humid yet breezy and wet weather, you would rather prefer a comfy and light outfit than those fashionable ones. But don't let monsoon wash away your style! If not clothes, let umbrellas spruce up your style. Gone are the days when people used to use umbrellas to protect themselves from rain. Now, there are many fashionable umbrellas available, which can enhance your fashion quotient apart from saving you from getting drenched. Take a look and pick your favourite.

1. Multi-Coloured Umbrellas

Who doesn't love playing with colours? But this time let's do the experiment with umbrella. Girls, don't worry, if you are unable to catch the attention with your fashionable attire, a multi-coloured umbrella will do the job for you.

2. Transparent Umbrellas With Lights

A transparent umbrella with lights will work the best, especially if you are stepping out at night. It will not just protect you in rain but will also help you brighten up the roads with its lightening feature. Moreover, you can also make use of these kinds of umbrellas in decoration.

3. Striped Umbrellas

This kind of striped umbrella is ideal for girls and women, especially. The thin black stripes with an outline on red base look pretty. It's a must-have fashionable umbrella as it will definitely enhance the style quotient.

4. Dotted Umbrellas

The dotted umbrellas have always been in fashion. Polka dot umbrella definitely looks good and it's what many people have been flaunting for past so many years. So this time, why not try something different. Instead of polka, you can opt for pin dots.

5. Colour-Blocked Umbrellas

Colour-blocked T-shirts are what you must definitely be having in your fashion wardrobe. This monsoon, let good old colour-blocked umbrella play the fashion game for you. This grey umbrella with white striped border is perfect to flaunt in rainy season.

6. Fairy-tale Umbrellas

Fairytale umbrellas are ideal for children, especially for little girls. It will only look cute with dresses but will also suit well with school uniform. These umbrellas are adorable, sweet, and elegant.

7. Dual-Toned Umbrellas

Every one of us has single coloured umbrellas like red, blue, green, pink etc. But aren't you bored of it? This monsoon, let's play with two colours by picking a dual-toned umbrellas. They look fashionable, elegant and pretty.

8. Frilled Umbrellas

Frilled umbrellas are ideal for college girls and all the fashionistas in the town. Frilled umbrellas come in different colours and sizes. While some umbrellas may have big frills, some may have just frilled border.

9. Checked-Printed Umbrellas

Plain umbrellas are simple and elegant but adding checked prints to it will make it a fashionable one, which of course will up your fashion quotient. The check-printed umbrellas come in many colour combinations, the ideal one is just above.

10. Dotted Umbrella With Frill Border

Dotted umbrella looks elegant. Frilled umbrella is stylish. What if we mix both of them? It will become elegantly stylish, isn't it? This pink umbrella, having black dots and frill border is ideal for college girls.

So, which umbrella did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.