Kenzo Takada Dies At 81 From Covid-19, The Designer Was Celebrated For His Happy Colourful Outfits Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Kenzo Takada, the legendary Japanese designer, who established his career in Paris, died of COVID-19 complications. The veteran designer was 81 and died amid Paris Fashion Week. The tributes have been pouring in for the late designer, who brought fresh energy and liveliness to the Parisian fashion scene in the 1970s. He was known for infusing Japanese cultural and fashion sensibilities into his collection but with a global perspective, also one of the major reasons why he carved a strong niche for himself.

Kenzo Takada often incorporated elements like oriental-style blouses and kimono-inspired ensembles to his collections and dipped them in rich hues and ethnic patterns. His floral patterns and tiger-printed outfits are considered iconic and even the creative directors at Kenzo after Kenzo Takada have used these signature patterns in the contemporary outfits. However, Kenzo also sometimes gave to the fashion connoisseurs understated outfits-outings with free-flowing silhouettes and muted hues. Kenzo was the founder of the brand, Kenzo but he later sold the company to LVMH in 1993. The company took to their social media platform to remember their designer, "It is with immense sadness that KENZO has learned of the passing of our founder, Kenzo Takada. For half a century, Mr. Takada has been an emblematic personality in the fashion industry - always infusing creativity and color into the world. Today, his optimism, zest for life and generosity continue to be pillars of our Maison. He will be greatly missed and always remembered."

Kenzo retired from the fashion industry six years later in 1999 but instead took a keen interest in the home and lifestyle space. The designer's home linens, plush sofa sets, cushions, pouffes, drapes, and ceramic kitchenware among other home and lifestyle essentials were as colourful and vibrant as his fashionable outfits. The designer will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Kenzo Takada!

Cover Image Courtesy: Kenzo Takada's Instagram Page