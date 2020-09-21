Emmys 2020: Youngest Emmy Awards Winner, Zendaya Makes A Strong Case For Polka Dots Trend Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

At 24, Zendaya became the youngest drama actress to win an Emmy. The actress won the award for her outstanding performance in the HBO series, Euphoria. Her win was all the more special as her fellow nominees were accomplished actresses like Laura Linney (Ozark), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show). After the win, in a virtual backstage interview, she said she couldn't believe it and that it's pretty crazy. Zendaya was also cheered by all the nominees.

In the series Euphoria, for which she won the award, Zendaya plays the role of Rue Bennett, a teenager recovering from drug addiction. Fresh from rehab, Zendaya beautifully exposed the vulnerabilities of her character in the series. It was a much-deserved award and for the special event, the actress made a strong case for polka-dots fashion with her Armani Privé separates. Zendaya wore a custom outfit and it was an absolutely fun and gorgeous number, exuding old-fashioned vibes but with a contemporary touch.

So, she stunned us with a black matte weave skirt adorned with powder-pink polka-dotted accents. She paired her skirt with a black velvet bandeau top, which was fully embroidered in pearls and crystals. Styled by Law Roach, she kept her jewellery look minimal with delicate bracelets and earrings. Her makeup was meticulously contoured with light pink lip shade and winged eyeliner. However, it was her tousled and wavy bun hairdo that had all our attention.

Earlier in the day, Zendaya also surprised her followers with her other gorgeous outfits, which was designed by Christopher John Rogers. Zendaya's stylist aptly titled the short video clip of hers as, "If Emmy was a real girl...." She wore an FW 20 moire and silk taffeta dress by the designer, which was splashed in the shades of black and blue. She also accessorised her look with a coloured gemstone high jewellery necklace, diamond studs, and an assortment of high jewellery diamond and emerald rings. Her jewellery was from the luxury brand, BVLGARI. The makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade and heavy winged eyeliner accompanied by pink eye shadow. The side-parted and a whiff of a sleek pompadour-style bun rounded out her avatar.

Zendaya totally impressed us with her stylish outfits and so, which ensemble of hers did you like more? Let us know that.

Cover Image Courtesy: Giorgio Armani