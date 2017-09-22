Durga Puja: Nabami Special Designer Sarees Fashion Trends Dona Dey

While the pujo almost gets over on Durga Nabami, it is the time to hop around the pandals or dress up in your most gorgeous outfits.

This nabami try out the most resplendent saris from the most prominent designers of India and see how easily their ensembles transform your Nabami special look.

These are the Indian designers whose designer saris you can try this pujo.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee There is no doubt why we are starting our list with Sabyasachi. The designer, who is from Calcutta, would know exactly how to make your Nabami get-up look perfect. You can sport a black and red sari like Preity Zinta's in the picture. This sari was presented at the Lakme Fashion Week. Anju Modi Anju Modi has her roots in Bengal and so she would have plenty of traditional outfits to offer from her collections. From mesh work to dazzling shimmery sari designs, the designer can easily help you bring out the traditional diva in you, particularly for the brightest day of the festival - Nabami. Gaurang Shah Gaurang Shah is known for his handloom works. His diverse collections represent the cultural and traditional craftsmanship of the country. Gaurang Shah is known for his exquisite embroidered saris. His saris are rich in hues and designs. This Nabami, you can try one of his saris. Agnimitra Paul Agnimitra Paul is an ace Bengali designer and she always has a collection ready for Durga Puja. You can choose one of her brightest designs for Nabami. She has a plethora of vibrant ensembles to offer and additionally, you can also opt for an understated number, in case you are looking for something little less brighter. Ritu Kumar Ritu Kumar is among the country's most prominent designers, who is also a sari connoisseur. You can surely choose one of Ritu Kumar's brightest ensembles and make your Nabami night dazzling. Also, you can up your look with her shimmery numbers. Arpita Mehta If you are not game for rooted sari designs, you should, of course, look out for the floral mesh sari design by Arpita Mehta. If you are a net sari lover and floral embroidery brings out the joy in you, you can definitely try Arpita Mehta's attire.