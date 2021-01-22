Just In
- 31 min ago Is It Safe To Consume Peppermint Tea During Pregnancy?
-
- 1 hr ago Airport Fashion: Zareen Khan And Amyra Dastur Make Heads Turn In Their Stylish Outfits, Pick Your Favourite!
- 1 hr ago Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik’s Strong Fashion Sensibility Is Winning Us Too!
- 4 hrs ago Malaika Arora Exudes Eco-Friendly Vibes In Her Nature-Inspired Printed Maxi Dress; Here’s How Much It Costs!
Don't Miss
- Sports Wriddhiman Saha backs Rishabh Pant to gradually improve as wicketkeeper
- Technology Biometric Data Security: How Safe Is Your Data And Who Owns It?
- Finance JK Tyre Jumps 15% To Hit 52-Week High; Up Over 40% In 4 Days
- Automobiles 2021 Ducati Scrambler Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh
- Movies Super Over Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Feel About The Naveen Chandra Starrer
- News TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee resigns from Mamata Banerjee cabinet
- Education Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Announces Class 10th SSC And Class 12th HSC Exam Dates
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In January 2021
Dua Lipa’s Stylish Look For Jimmy Kimmel Live Is Worthy Of An ‘Austin Powers’ Vixen
Model, singer, and songwriter, Dua Lipa recently made us want to slip into a summer dress but it's so cold outside. Dua Lipa wore this cute dress for Jimmy Kimmel Live show and looked stunning as ever. Her styling and hairstyling game was also strong and we have decoded this fashionable look of the diva for you, which might inspire you to rewind a bit and take some fashion lessons from the good old days.
Her outfit of the day came from Moschino and according to the brand, this was the outfit worthy of an 'Austin Powers' vixen. It was a pink, yellow, and red dress that was sleeveless and flared at the hem. The dress was intricately-patterned and eye-catching with bold patterns and hues. She pulled off her dress confidently and paired it with textured pink boots, which were thigh-high. The boots definitely gave her look the 90s fashion spin.
She also upped her look with chic jewellery, which consisted of a bracelet, rings, and a chain. The jewellery totally spruced up her stylish avatar. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted shoulder-length tresses with layered touch completed her look. Dua Lipa looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.
Courtesy: Instagram