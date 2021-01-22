Dua Lipa’s Stylish Look For Jimmy Kimmel Live Is Worthy Of An ‘Austin Powers’ Vixen Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Model, singer, and songwriter, Dua Lipa recently made us want to slip into a summer dress but it's so cold outside. Dua Lipa wore this cute dress for Jimmy Kimmel Live show and looked stunning as ever. Her styling and hairstyling game was also strong and we have decoded this fashionable look of the diva for you, which might inspire you to rewind a bit and take some fashion lessons from the good old days.

Her outfit of the day came from Moschino and according to the brand, this was the outfit worthy of an 'Austin Powers' vixen. It was a pink, yellow, and red dress that was sleeveless and flared at the hem. The dress was intricately-patterned and eye-catching with bold patterns and hues. She pulled off her dress confidently and paired it with textured pink boots, which were thigh-high. The boots definitely gave her look the 90s fashion spin.

She also upped her look with chic jewellery, which consisted of a bracelet, rings, and a chain. The jewellery totally spruced up her stylish avatar. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted shoulder-length tresses with layered touch completed her look. Dua Lipa looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

Courtesy: Instagram