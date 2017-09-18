You Got To Check Out These Trending Unusual Bags For Durga Puja

ENGLISH

    If you are done with your Durga Puja shopping, it is time that you also invest in buying the fabulous and trending bags for this year's Durga Puja celebrations, which will begin from September 29.

    To make your task easier, we have listed down the most trendy and unusual bags that will totally make you look a class apart for the Durga Puja celebrations. So, here are some of the bags that we have listed.

    Array

    1. Guitar Strapped

    Guitar-strapped bags are very much in trend and you should definitely buy one before these bags are out of trend. And moreover, Durga Puja gives you an excuse of buying these super awesome bags, which you can even include in your daily lifestyle. So cool, right!

    Array

    2. Bling Sling

    Bling is surely one of the sassiest trends around and the thing about blingy bags are that they never go out of vogue. So, this Durga Puja, make sure to carry a bling sling bag as this simple bauble will elevate your traditional look. They are surely gonna make you stand out and add a sparkle to your festive occasion.

    Array

    3. Minaudiere

    Minaudieres are box-shaped hand purses, mostly in metallic shells or pop colours. Do not forget to carry one during your pandal hoppings as they are trendy and also match with both western and traditional attires.

    Array

    4. Chain Straps

    Chain-strapped bags are another blossoming fashion trend and make sure you own one chain-strapped bag before Durga Puja if you still do not have your eyes on this sassy trend. These bags come in variety of styles such as slings, totes or even shoulder bags. Feel free to make choices!

    Array

    5. Patched Bags

    After patched denims and patched tops, the trendy patched bags are also catching up. Patched bags are best suited with street style casuals, for both men and women. The ultimate unisex bag style trend would surely make you look like a fashionista and make others drool over your style statement.

    Array

    6. Wristlets

    No, we are not talking about the accessory here. Wristlet is also a type of bag, precisely a clutch that hangs down the wrist. A Wristlet will not only make for a classy addition but will also add to the convenience.

    Array

    7. Potli Purse

    Potli purses best go with ethnic or bohemian attires. So be it kurta, salwars, sari or skirts, these bags look really classy and can hold the basic tiny utilities like your mobile phone. So, try buying a stone-studded one and the beautifully-embroidered ones can make you look a class apart.

    Array

    8. Pop-colour Bags

    Pop colours are always the best choices onDurga Puja as these bright bags can make even a dull outfit pop out. These trendy bags include the tassel slings, handbags, and also jholas.

