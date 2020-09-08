Doctor Strange Actress Tilda Swinton's Distinctive Minimal Fashion In The Age Of Noisy Couture Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

You simply can't take your eyes off Tilda Swinton when she is on-screen. The veteran actress has a list of dramatic roles be it the white witch in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe or something as different as the character Ancient One in Doctor Strange. Now, she might don some really over-the-top and theatrical costumes if the role demands it but when walking the red carpet, she keeps her style understated and effortless. Tilda Swinton, on the red carpet or major events, is a class apart minus the fluffs and feathers in the costumes. She seems to be beyond the trend of voluminous outfits or some out-of-the-blue numbers making more impact. In the noise of couture outfits, Tilda Swinton has a distinct fashionable voice that everyone needs to hear.

Recently, she walked the red carpet at the 2020 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of the Human Voice and Quo Vadis, Aida? The film festival, held amid coronavirus pandemic, witnessed the leading actors from the film fraternities across the globe. The Snowpiercer actress was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her exemplary work in cinema. She wore a Chanel outfit for the occasion that was conventional yet a stunning number. However, it was her bespoke mask that had social media buzzing.

Talking about her simple red carpet outfit first, it was a black and white number with a smocked blouse and black layered ruffled skirt from the Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture Collection. Chanel's official Instagram handle also added Tilda Swinton's thoughts on this dress look. "[The look] represents very well what Virginie Viard brings to the House: innate comfort, flow, a certain kind of unpretentious playfulness," said the actress. The last two words, "unpretentious playfulness", is exactly what we think of Tilda Swinton's events fashion on a macro aspect. There's something so natural about her, which seems to make us think she doesn't really require fancies in her outfits. She paired her dress with pointed black pumps and the pink-hued makeup completed her avatar. As far as the mask is concerned, she carried a beautiful sculptural art mask that symbolised responsibility and care. The mask will be auctioned in the RAD at Venice auction and the proceeds will be directed for the benefit of Facing History and UN Women. Her mask was inspired by stingray skeletons, seaweed, orchids, and fish sculptures on the columns of the Rialto fish market in Venice. This mask was custom designed by James Merry.

The 77th Venice Film Festival isn't the only instance, where we saw the humble fashion of Tilda Swinton, the 2019 Cannes Film Festival is another. The festival, which didn't happen this year, for all its seriousness when it comes to showing the best of world cinema, has gradually earned the reputation of being a fashion platform more than a film platform. Since Cannes Film Festival often takes place a few weeks after fashion's annual event, Met Gala, a lot of actors' outfits are compared. It becomes what they wore at Met Gala v/s Cannes because on both the occasions they tend to wear something dramatic. However, not quite Tilda Swinton!

The actress knows what to wear when and always win thumbs up from even the most nit-picking fashion critics of all. For instance, she kept it simple at Cannes last year with a Haider Ackermann tailored suit. Her attire was from the AW/19 and backed androgynous fashion. The white jacket was chic with nuanced edges and folded accents and the golden-beige tapered pants went well with her jacket. She gave us an office look of the day and she teamed her attire with silver pumps. Her attire was perfect and comfortable for the film event. She looked distinctive and gave us an unforgettable look simply by not stressing too much over clothes.

Comes the Paris Fashion Week, the mecca of fashion, where risqué, capes, blazing brights, leathers, and iconic patterns rule the roost. At such a fashion week, enters Tilda Swinton, true to her fashion sensibilities and a bit unaffected by trends. The actress wore a Chanel dress at the 2017 Vogue Party at Paris Fashion Week and opted for a silk gown that was silver-hued and structured with a whiff of intricately-done embellished details on the neckline and sleeves. The silver sash cinched her waist and she finished the look with shiny silver heels. Tilda Swinton's take on glamour was on-point and fuss-free.

Well, not just Chanel, Tilda Swinton's wardrobe also includes the outfits of Elsa Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli and Coco Chanel were considered rivals and these two ladies with their contrasting fashion sensibilities changed the way people perceived fashion. However, Coco Chanel's fashion sensibility had to do a lot with muted hues, elegance, and practical silhouettes, Else Schiaparelli challenged the notion with her outfits that shocked the fashion connoisseurs for her collections were bold and eccentric with non-conformist artists Salvador Dalí as a muse. Schiaparelli's outfits were often dipped in bright hues. With her outfits, Tilda Swinton has shown us that she appreciates the two contrasting sensibilities but even when she chooses Schiaparelli, the actress tends to select the least shocking outfits of Schiaparelli brand.

For instance, at the premiere of Okja, the actress wore an all-white dress of Schiaparelli. It was a plain white dress with sheer full sleeves. It was a scalloped number with a flowy silhouette and yes, the glittering heart accent had our attention. She paired it with a pair of white sandals and the bright pink lip shade upped her look. Even when she attended the premiere or promotional event of Doctor Strange, Tilda Swinton rocked the pantsuit look that came from Elsa Schiaparelli's eponymous fashion brand. It was a sharply v-neckline suit that was splashed in a black hue. Her pantsuit was accentuated by golden tones and featured a picture of a lady.

Well, you see apart from the heart-shaped accent in her white dress and the golden tone pattern in her pantsuit, these two outfits probably would have been the most minimal of Elsa Schiaparelli. Tilda Swinton surprised us here with her Schiaparelli choices. Tilda Swinton has her own fashion language and we admire it as much as we love her movies.

