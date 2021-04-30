6 Different Styles Of Earrings You Can Pair With Your Cool Western Outfits

1. Stud Earrings Who said only long dramatic earrings stand out and steal the attention? The delicate appearance of stud earrings on the ear or earlobe can effortlessly grab all the eyeballs. Either you can pick diamond studs or you can go for a single colour stone earring. They look cute and go well with the western outfits, especially with dresses, midis, and maxis.

2. Dangler Earrings Danglers are our all-time favourite earrings. They can be teamed with traditional as well as western outfits. Dangler earrings come in various styles, designs, and sizes. If you are attending a night out or a party with your friends, pair dangler earrings with your off-shoulder top and get ready to be in the spotlight.

3. Hoops Hoops are the evergreen earrings as they can be paired with not just western dresses but also with ethnic and formal outfits. They are round in shape and you can choose the earrings on the basis of the style like curly hoops, plain hoops, studded hoops, etc. Hoop earrings draw attention to your face and they naturally and easily make you look prettier.

4. Ear Cuffs If you are a person, who loves adding unique touch to your look, let us introduce you to ear cuffs. Ear cuffs are the earrings that adds beauty to the outside part of your ear as an embellishing element. The best part about it is that it can be worn directly on the upper part of your ear and doesn't need piercing. They can be teamed with crop tops and dramatic dresses. To elevate style, you can even wear a pair of studs along with the ear cuffs.