Just In
- 5 hrs ago On Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary, A Look At His Stylish Hair And Beard Looks From His 5 Films
- 5 hrs ago COVID-19 Vaccine: Is It Safe To Exercise After Being Vaccinated?
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 30 April 2021
- 19 hrs ago Regina Cassandra Looks Pretty In Her Dress And This Is Why You Should Spend On Buying Her INR 6900 Dress
Don't Miss
- News Renowned television journalist Rohit Sardana succumbs to COVID-19
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan's Message On COVID-19 Backfires; Ranbir Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan To Be Blamed?
- Sports IPL 2021: MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details
- Finance Emkay Global Hikes Target Price On Tata Communications
- Technology Honor Play 5 Specifications Leaked Online; Launch Expected For Next Month
- Automobiles 2021 Kia Seltos Spotted At Dealership Ahead Of Its India Launch: Details & More!
- Education CMA Exam Dates 2021: ICMAI Revises CMA June 2021 Exam Schedule
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In May
6 Different Styles Of Earrings You Can Pair With Your Cool Western Outfits
In the world of fashion, accessories play an important role in adding glamour and style to your look. No matter how simple your outfit is, if the choice of your accessory is right, you know you are ready to make a huge statement. The main accessory that can change your overall appearance is earrings. Earrings look delicate and adds a touch of femininity to one's look. When it comes to selecting the earrings, our foremost attention goes to the kind of outfit we are wearing and then we make the choice accordingly. But let's admit, selecting the earrings is also not an easy task, especially when you have to match it with your western outfits. So, to help you make the best choice, today we have come up with 6 different styles of earrings, which will go well with your western attires. Take a look.
1. Stud Earrings
Who said only long dramatic earrings stand out and steal the attention? The delicate appearance of stud earrings on the ear or earlobe can effortlessly grab all the eyeballs. Either you can pick diamond studs or you can go for a single colour stone earring. They look cute and go well with the western outfits, especially with dresses, midis, and maxis.
2. Dangler Earrings
Danglers are our all-time favourite earrings. They can be teamed with traditional as well as western outfits. Dangler earrings come in various styles, designs, and sizes. If you are attending a night out or a party with your friends, pair dangler earrings with your off-shoulder top and get ready to be in the spotlight.
3. Hoops
Hoops are the evergreen earrings as they can be paired with not just western dresses but also with ethnic and formal outfits. They are round in shape and you can choose the earrings on the basis of the style like curly hoops, plain hoops, studded hoops, etc. Hoop earrings draw attention to your face and they naturally and easily make you look prettier.
4. Ear Cuffs
If you are a person, who loves adding unique touch to your look, let us introduce you to ear cuffs. Ear cuffs are the earrings that adds beauty to the outside part of your ear as an embellishing element. The best part about it is that it can be worn directly on the upper part of your ear and doesn't need piercing. They can be teamed with crop tops and dramatic dresses. To elevate style, you can even wear a pair of studs along with the ear cuffs.
5. Threader Earrings
Threader earrings are the ideal shining earrings that will make you focus of the party. Threader earrings are composed of a length of fine chain, attached with a pendant. This kind of earring look is innovative and helps elevate style in no time and that to with less effort. They are delicate but perfect for every occasion. You can match this earring with jeans-top.
6. Pom-Pom Earrings
Pom-pom earrings are trending and what better than a pair of colourful pom-pom earrings that truly look blooming. Pom-pom earrings add funky quotient to one's look and they have all the characteristics required to grab the eyeballs. You can either go for a single colour (depending on the colour of your top or shirt) or like in the picture above, pick multicolour earrings.
So, which earrings do you find perfect for yourself? Let us know that in the comment section.