Designer Virgil Abloh, Famous For High-End Streetwear, Passes Away At 41 From Cancer Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Virgil Abloh, a name synonymous, with high-end streetwear - founder of the label, Off-White, passed away at the age of 41 from cancer. The fashion conglomerate, LVMH that had 60% stake in the company, announced the tragic news. Bernard Arnault, the Chief Executive of LVMH expressed grief, "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend."

The designer had formally collaborated with Ye (earlier known as Kanye West) and his designs were mostly influenced by pop culture, issues, and arts, and culture. His Instagram feed stated, "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues. For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture. Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, "Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself," believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations. We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil's life. Virgil Abloh. September 30, 1980 - November 28, 2021."

Virgil Abloh was among the most sought-after designers of the world and celebrities including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Donatella Versace, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Drake, and others offered condolence messages. We are deeply saddened to learn about his demise.