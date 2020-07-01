Designer Anavila Misra Delivers 200 Linen And Mulmul Masks At The Post Office In Mumbai Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Fashion designer, Anavila Misra, who is famous for her linen sarees, donated masks to the Post Master General of Mumbai for the local postmen and women, who have been serving the citizens of the city despite the huge number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. The designer delivered the first batch of 200 masks at the local post office in Khar and will continue to make more masks to help employees of the postal service.

Speaking about her contribution, Anavila added, "We have been using the Indian postal service since the very beginning to deliver our fabrics and receive work from remote clusters of India. They have been an integral part of our brand and it's indeed humbling to be of some service to the frontline warriors of Indian postal service who have shown utmost commitment towards the Nation and its people during these difficult times."

She also added that the masks are made of linen with an inner layer of soft mulmul. The masks can be washed and are reusable. "The elastic is covered with soft cotton for additional comfort," the designer revealed.

Swati Pandey, the Postmaster-General, Mumbai says, "Though 36 members of the postal fraternity were diagnosed COVID Positive and 5 of them succumbed to the virus, the Corona Warriors of India Post are braving it out dauntless, by delivering more than 24000 kilos of medical equipment and PPE kits to the hospitals and medical units. During the lockdown phase, the Corona Warriors of India Post Mumbai delivered more than a pension value of 57,96,4390 INR to the senior citizens, most of them to the doorsteps of the pensioners in order to ensure complete quarantine to them."

Swati Pandey also revealed that the India Post, Mumbai also helped migrant workers transfer money to their families in Bihar, UP, and West Bengal through the Aadhar Enabled Payment System service of India Post Payment Bank.

Well, thanks to Anavila Misra for making a significant contribution and she is also among the first Indian designers, who spoke about masks. She not only gave us four easy steps to make masks at home but also added the importance of being conscious of our environment and sensitive towards people, who might not have strong immunity.