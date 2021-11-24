ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Clarissa Molina Or Rosy McMichael, Whose Gown Look Did You Like More?

    By
    |

    At the 49th Emmy's 2021, we saw a great scoop of fashion happening and among those, who walked the red carpet, Clarissa Molina and Rosy McMichael stunned us the most. We were left speechless by their fashion game and so, we have decoded their outfits for you. While one opted for a black dress, the other diva went for a white gown. Let's decode their outfits for some major fashion goals.

    Clarissa Molina's Black Gown

    Clarissa Molina sported a black gown that featured a halter plunging neckline. It was a stunning number with sharp slits on both the sides. Her ensemble was body-hugging and Clarissa looked amazing in it. She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a complementing bracelet, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

    Rosy McMichael's White Sequinned Gown

    Rosy McMichael looked amazing in her white sequinned gown that was high-neck and featured sleeves with slits. Her attire was adorned with glittering tones and it was a figure-hugging number. She upped her look with a set of dainty rings and a bracelet. She also wore delicate earrings and basically kept her jewellery look minimal. The makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones with meticulous contouring, and pink eye shadow with smokey kohl. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    So, let us know whose ensemble and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pictures Source: Instagram

    Comments

    More CELEBRITY FASHION News

     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close