Cindy Crawford In Her Latest Bikini Picture Proves That Age Is Just A Number Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Supermodel Cindy Crawford might be over 50 but she looks just as young. After all, age is just a number. The mother to 17-year old and an established model herself, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford is quite active on Instagram and she took to the social media account to share her bikini photo. It was a stunning picture and while it received some positive comments, there were some who criticized the pictures. A few commented that she is getting too old for the bikini pic. But we don't agree to such kind of negative comments and thought the backlash was unnecessary - one is never too old.

Coming back to her pic, Cindy Crawford was seen posing in a maroon bikini on the pool deck by the lakeside. Cindy's bikini was contemporary and she teamed it with a big hat and round-framed shades. The supermodel looked every inch stunning and previously too she had posted her pic in a striped bikini but that was a throwback pic and from her modeling days. However that picture of hers served as a contrast but more than contrasting, it made a strong case for the fact that Cindy Crawford hasn't changed much.

In the current pic, she was seen flaunting her toned abs and well, not just a fashion goal, Cindy also gave us a gym goal. Well, Cindy Crawford is certainly a fashion inspiration we need. We loved this look of hers and she beckoned us to take a break and hit the beach (and gym in some cases), didn't she? So, what do you think about her bikini look? Let us know that in the comment section.