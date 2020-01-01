The Queens Of The Popular Web Series And Their Personality Revealed Through Their Outfits Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The Netflix Original series, The Crown has bagged four Golden Globes 2020 nominations, including the Best Actress in a Drama TV Series. The best actress nominated is Olivia Colman, who plays the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the hit series. However, not just Olivia Colman, these web series have given us many queens. For instance, Game of Thrones had Cersei Lannister and Sansa Stark as the Queen of Seven Kingdoms and Queen of the North respectively. The recent Netflix series, The Witcher has Queen Calanthe, who is one of the central characters of the series. What's interesting about these queens is how their outfits brought alive their personality. Their outfits are different from one other except for Cersei and Sansa, which seemed a bit similar.

Speaking about Olivia Colman's wardrobe in The Crown, it is kept similar to Queen Elizabeth II's to quite an extent as the former portrays the role of latter. For instance, for the scene that shows Winston Churchill's funeral, Olivia donned a black attire with pearl necklace and a hat, which is the same outfit that Queen wore for the funeral. Olivia Colman's outfits for the show are structured with minimal jewellery. Even the hats she dons are far away from the elaborate frilly ones. There is a no-nonsense element reflected through her clothes. Her wardrobe is a departure from the trends and very fuss-free and sophisticated. Her wardrobe absolutely exudes boss lady vibes and power.

Now, when it comes to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) of Game of Thrones, her outfit at her coronation exudes power and bossy vibes but it is more towards the intimidating side. Just one look at the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms and you know that you can't rub her the wrong way! Cersei had a great transformation in terms of clothes as the series rolled. She started the series wearing luxurious robes in rich hues and the series ended with her in a very military-like black gown. Talking specifically about her black gown, Cersei seems to mirror her father Tywin Lannister, whom she greatly admires. There seems to be no warmth in her bold black gown and those metallic shields on the shoulders of her attire and the chain particularly signifies the shift towards warfare. She finally wore an armour.

If Cersei Lannister wore an attire that seemed inspired by her father, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) in the end wore an attire that mirrors Cersei Lannister's coronation one. Towards the first few episodes of the Game of Thrones, the timid Sansa Stark is seen getting mocked by Cersei but Cersei also has pocketful of advices for Sansa, which are quite contrary to Sansa's fairytale world. Perhaps, as a result, Sansa had imbibed a few qualities of Cersei. Her black-coloured outfit at the coronation is pretty much like Cersei Lannister's except for the armours, because maybe Sansa Stark didn't have much interest in wars. Sansa Stark, in the end, seemed like a reflection of Cersei Lannister but a lot less cold and intimidating.

The recent Netflix addition was The Witcher, which had Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May), the Queen of Cintra. She is shown as the brave warrior queen with arresting look. The season one had Queen Calanthe fighting a battle dressed in an armour and gave us an androgynous fashion moment. But the series also shows the queen in gorgeous silk robes, which revealed that she is not all about swordplay.

So, which queen out of these four is your favourite? Let us know that in the comment section.