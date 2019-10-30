Catherine Zeta Jones And Her Daughter's First Photoshoot Is About Simple And Soothing Outfits

ENGLISH

    Catherine Zeta Jones and her daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas posed for the first time together. They mother-daughter duo were shot by the brand, Fendi and it was an absolutely gorgeous photoshoot. The shoot exuded soothing vibes with mother and daughter holding handbags and dressed in simple outfits. Let's decode their looks.

    For one of the photoshoot looks, they were dressed in tops and skirts. Catherine Zeta Jones sported a flowy top with knotted collar and dotted patterns. She teamed it with a skirt and boots. Her jewellery was minimal and the makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and middle-parted tresses. Carys, on the other hand, wore a more chic attire with a mustard yellow printed tee and she paired it with a rich brown skirt and red sandals. They both carried red and white Fendi handbags with them.

    For the second photoshoot, Catherine Zeta Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas twinned in white shirts and contrasting black bottoms. While Carys had a red Fendi handbag with her, Catherine flaunted a striped handbag. The makeup was fresh and natural. Their photoshoot was for Fendi's 'Me And My Peekaboo' collection. So, what do you think about their outfits and looks? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
