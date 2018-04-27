Busy Priyanka Is Outfit Hunting For Met Gala 2018

This May, our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra, is not only attending the royal wedding, but her prepping up for Met Gala is also happening in full swing. Amidst busy 'Quantico' shooting schedule, PeeCee is selecting outfits after outfits to choose that one 'perfect' dress, which will have the temperature rising at Met Gala.

She took to Instagram to share the picture of her first fitting and boasted the invitation card too!

Met Gala being the most prestigious and exclusive fashion event, makes it highly daunting a task to select the ensemble.

Here, the invited-only celebrities are expected to wear the most unconventional, avant-garde, and surrealist of the attires. And if that is not intimidating enough, the celebs are also observed by the most prolific hawk-eyed fashion critics. Either a celeb makes a cut or doesn't; there is no grey area.

Last year, the diva dazzled us in apparently the world's largest dramatic trench coat by Ralph Lauren. Can you imagine that her dress couldn't even fit in a car! She needed a hell lot of help to get her out of the Mercedes van in that 10-foot long train. Yes, we need some fresh air after this!

That was a very bold dress and the stunning diva pulled it off with a lot of sass and panache. She made a splashing entry and turned the heads again, when she detached the train for the after party. Yes, Met Gala is such an event for which such enormous efforts are made!

And even after all this, a dress can fail! Priyanka's adventurous attire was appreciated; but she was also on the receiving end of cold criticism, particularly after she revealed that the dress is detachable.

In a nutshell, Met Gala has two main challenges: 1) Has to be much more than dramatic 2) Theme should be reflected in the dress.

Speaking of the theme, this year, it is 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'. Hmmm...we read this and are thinking of a dress that would encapsulate an intersection of faith and fashion.

That theme can definitely get even the legendary fashion designers' heads scratching. Will her designer nail the look while keeping the feel of the theme intact?

Or rather, who is her designer for this year?

Well, it only remains to be seen but one thing is sure shot that Priyanka never hesitates in taking chances and is almost every time dressed to the T.

Let's see if she will be able to slay it again on May 7th. We hope Piggy Chops makes it to the best dressed list. We can expect that from her!