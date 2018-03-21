Beyonce Chose Indian Designers For An Event & We Are Crying Happy Tears!

It was Wearable Art Gala and Beyonce turned up in a glittery golden gown custom-made by Falguni Shane Peacock.

The designers said that it took them 10 days to create an outfit that would suit the bold and iconic personality of Beyonce. They worked closely with her designer and created this metallic gown, which is inspired by the armor worn by armies. The pool of golden fabric around her foot added to the exotic demeanor of the global icon.

Needless to say, the pop star carried the whole look, comprising of the golden gown, golden danglers, a tiara and a sleek hairdo, with incredible confidence and panache.

But more than anything, it's a matter of immense pride that two Indian designers got the honour of creating an outfit for the Most Beautiful Woman In The World, Beyonce!