Grammy Awards 2021: From Beyoncé To Taylor Swift, Who Wore What At The Awards Ceremony? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

So, the 63rd Grammy Awards took place and the fashion was in full bloom. The fashion was also a lot about leather and glittery tones. The fashion was also about feathery touches and risqué detailing. From Beyoncé to Taylor Swift, the divas from the music industry were dressed to slay at the Grammys. So, let's talk about their awe-inspiring fashion game.

Beyoncé's Black Dress

Beyoncé was honoured with the Best R&B performance and she made a record as the most awarded female artist in the history of Grammy Awards. The singing sensation opted for a black-hued outfit for the special night and her ensemble was designed by Schiaparelli. Styled by Zerina Akers, she wore a black dress that was full-sleeved with plunging neckline and crafted out of latex fabric. The dress was risqué and accentuated by side slits. We loved the gold nail detailing and her matching statement danglers in black and gold were pure wow. She teamed her ensemble with Jimmy Choo sandals. The makeup was highlighted by glossy nude-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and eye makeup with smokey eye shadow. The middle-parted curly blonde tresses rounded out her avatar.

Dua Lipa's Sheer Crystal Dress

Dua Lipa won the Best Pop Vocal Album of the year and she slayed it in her risqué sheer dress, which was not quite everyone's cup of tea. The singer wore a custom-made Versace column dress that was covered in crystal mesh. The dress was enhanced by heritage butterflies' accents and encrusted with Swarovski crystals in a pastel palette. The singer's attire had side slits, which added to the bold quotient. Dua teamed her dress with crystal-studded pencil heels, which went well with her dress. She accessorised her look with a complementing bracelet, keeping the jewellery look minimal. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

Megan Thee Stallion's Orange Dress

Megan Thee Stallion made quite an entry with her blazing orange dress for the auspicious night. The singer won the Best Rap Song and wore a Dolce & Gabbana number. Her orange dress was off-shouldered and featured an eye-catching bow at the back. The dress was cinched at the waist and she spruced up her look with diamond jewellery that consisted of an intricately-done diamond neckpiece and complementing studs. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey eye shadow. The middle-parted puffed bun accentuated her look.

Ingrid Andress' Jewelled Pantsuit

American singer Ingrid Andress redefined pantsuits fashion with her ensemble that was so chic yet bold. She wore a white pantsuit for the occasion that followed social distancing and her ensemble was designed by Giorgio Armani. Ingrid wore a pantsuit that consisted of a sharp tailored jacket and a pair of matching pants, both accentuated by metallic accents. However, it was her Chopard layered diamond bodice that absolutely raised the fashion bar. She also accessorised her look with coins-inspired diamond earrings. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eyeliner. The middle-parted copper tresses rounded out her avatar. Ingrid was styled by Sonia Young.

Miranda Lambert's Shimmery Patterned Dress

Styled by Tiffany Gifford, Miranda Lambert wore a shimmery long dress that came from the label, Genny. Her dress featured a crisp plunging neckline and a side-slit, which added to the bold quotient. The dress was grey-hued with shimmering black-toned accents and she paired her dress with classy black sandals from Sophia Webster. The singer, who won the award for the Best Country Album, wore Kwiat emerald and onyx drop earrings, diamond bangles, emerald ring, and Art Deco diamond ring, which came from Kwiat Diamonds x Fred Leighton. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and cat-eye kohl elevated her look. The sleek side-parted blonde tresses completed her avatar.

Mickey Guyton's Gold Embellished Dress

Mickey Guyton performed Black Like Me at the Grammys 2021 and it was an electrifying performance, for which opted for a Naeem Khan gown. It was a full-sleeved and structured golden dress that was intricately sequinned and featured a voluminous trail. She teamed her long gown with sandals from Stuart Weitzman. Styled by Tiffany Gifford, her dazzling including diamond bracelets, shimmering earrings, and chic ring were designed by Neil Lane. Her makeup was highlighted by smokey kohl, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The side-parted short wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Doja Cat's Bold Feather Dress

Doja Cat was all dressed up and gave us one of the most stunning fashion moments at the Grammy Awards with her Roberto Cavalli dress. Her dress featured a full-sleeved bodice that was accentuated by black and white stripes and a plunging neckline. The top was cinched at the waist and the asymmetrical skirt was enhanced by green and black feathery details. She wore edgy black diamond jewellery that elevated her sassy look. Her jewellery was from Lorraine Schwartz. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and smoky eye shadow. The fringe hairdo wrapped up her look.

Billie Eilish's Jacquard Pyjama Set

Billie Eilish grabbed headlines last year with her Grammy awards also made it big this year by winning the Record of the Year award. She wore a Gucci pyjama set for the occasion, making it unique and stylish. The singing sensation wore a floral jacquard shirt and pants with embroidered sequins, bucket hat, mismatched floral jacquard gloves, and leather lug sole rubber loafers with Horsebit detail. Billie also wore a matching mask and with this made a strong case for masks at public events. She upped her look with green and ebony tresses.

Taylor Swift's Colourful Floral Dress

Nominated in six categories, Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and she wore a gorgeous floral dress for the occasion. Her dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta and her attire was accentuated by orange, pink, purple, ivory, and yellow floral applique detailing. It was a full-sleeved dress with sheer touch and Taylor teamed her dress with pink bow-inspired sandals from Christian Louboutin. Styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer wore opal jewellery, which were designed by Cathy Waterman. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, glossy cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The short blonde fringe hairdo completed her look.

So, whose outfit and look did you like the most? Let us know that.

Source: Getty Images