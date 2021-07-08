Cannes 2021: Bangladeshi Actress Azmeri Haque Badhon Makes A Strong Case For Traditional Jamdani Saree Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

This was Abdullah Mohammad Saad's second movie and it became the first Bangladeshi film to get selected at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The movie was Rehana Maryam Noor and the movie received a standing ovation after the screening that left lead actor of the film Azmeri Haque Badhon emotional. The discerning audience appreciated Azmeri Haque's intense performance in the movie and for the special occasion, she wore an exquisite jamdani saree, thus beautifully celebrating traditional wear at an international platform.

Speaking about her saree, she took to her Instagram feed to caption her picture as, "Thanks to @brac.aarong and the entire team who have worked so hard on my sharee and jewellery. It was so nice to wear my deshi Dhakai Jamdani at the event. When it comes to Jamdani, I never think about anything other than Aarong! Thanks for arranging such an exclusive one within a very short time.♥️ Special thanks to Asif Bhai who simply said 'Yes' to Jamdani when I expressed my interest to wear one from Aarong. 😊 #aarong". Her saree was from the label, Aarong and Azmeri looked gorgeous in her ensemble. She opted for jamdani saree as jamdani weaving has its roots in Bangladesh. Her saree was accentuated by silver-toned tapestry work with intricate floral motifs adorning the saree. She paired her saree with a sheer halter blouse that featured statement jewel-toned strap at the back. Well, Azmeri Haque Badhon's blouse was as stunning as her saree.

She accessorised her look with precious jewels that included elaborate earrings with green stone and a complementing heavy bracelet. Azmeri Haque carried a silver clutch with her and the makeup was highlighted by matte mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted bun completed her look. Azmeri Haque Badhon looked gorgeous and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram