Australian Cricketer, Glenn Maxwell And Fiancée Vini Raman’s Traditional Engagement Outfits Decoded Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Australian cricketer, Glenn Maxwell got engaged to Vini Raman recently. Their engagement was traditional Indian style and the two were dressed to perfection in traditional outfits. Understated and simple, we were absolutely impressed by their ensembles. So, let's decode their outfits and looks.

So, Glenn Maxwell wore a sherwani that featured a meticulously-patterned green kurta and black pyjamas. With his ensemble, Maxwell exuded minimal vibes and his attire featured embellished neckline. He paired it with black-hued formal shoes, which went well with his attire. The all-rounder looked impeccable and dapper in his attire. As for Vini Raman, she wore a lehenga that consisted of a blouse and flared skirt. Her ensemble was accentuated by intricate motifs and the border of her skirt was absolutely elaborate. Raman draped a translucent complementing dupatta with her attire.

As for her jewellery game, she upped her look with stunning neckpiece and earrings. The makeup was meticulously done and a side-parted hairdo completed her avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Shevan J