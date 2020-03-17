Just In
- 18 min ago Why Are My Nipples Itchy? Top 7 Reasons
-
- 1 hr ago Beware All The Brides-To-Be! Avoid These Pre-Wedding Skincare Mistakes
- 1 hr ago Karishma Tanna Looks Glamorous In A Bold Indo-Western Black Saree And We Can’t Keep Calm!
- 2 hrs ago Raashi Khanna Flaunts Her Ethnic And Western Side In Lovely Outfits, Which Attire Did You Like More?
Don't Miss
- Movies Samantha Akkineni Second Wife Of Naga Chaitanya? Actress Reveals About First Wife!
- News India in stage 2 of coronavirus outbreak, confirmed cases rise to 137
- Technology These Premium Smartphones Have Superior Battery Life
- Sports BREAKING NEWS: Euro 2020 postponed until 2021, says Norwegian FA
- Travel Perfect Summer Destinations To Visit In Sikkim
- Automobiles Hyundai Elantra BS6 1.5-Litre Diesel Engine To Be Introduced Soon In India
- Finance March Could See Highest Ever FPI Withdrawal From Indian Markets
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Australian Cricketer, Glenn Maxwell And Fiancée Vini Raman’s Traditional Engagement Outfits Decoded
Australian cricketer, Glenn Maxwell got engaged to Vini Raman recently. Their engagement was traditional Indian style and the two were dressed to perfection in traditional outfits. Understated and simple, we were absolutely impressed by their ensembles. So, let's decode their outfits and looks.
So, Glenn Maxwell wore a sherwani that featured a meticulously-patterned green kurta and black pyjamas. With his ensemble, Maxwell exuded minimal vibes and his attire featured embellished neckline. He paired it with black-hued formal shoes, which went well with his attire. The all-rounder looked impeccable and dapper in his attire. As for Vini Raman, she wore a lehenga that consisted of a blouse and flared skirt. Her ensemble was accentuated by intricate motifs and the border of her skirt was absolutely elaborate. Raman draped a translucent complementing dupatta with her attire.
As for her jewellery game, she upped her look with stunning neckpiece and earrings. The makeup was meticulously done and a side-parted hairdo completed her avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photos Credit: Shevan J