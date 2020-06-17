ENGLISH

    Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, And Vivien Leigh’s Most Iconic Movie Gowns Discussed

    Over a period of time, the Hollywood film industry has given so many iconic gown moments. Right from Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra to Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, we have decoded some of the prettiest and most talked-about gowns for you. Adding to that, we have shared some fascinating details about each outfit, which we are sure you would find it interesting. So, let's find out what gowns these divas wore.

    1. Elizabeth Taylor's Gown In Cleopatra

    The 1963 film, Cleopatra, which had Elizabeth Taylor playing the character of Cleopatra, the actress was dressed in elaborate costumes. The movie is also interesting because of its costumes and around 26,000 costumes were made in total. Elizabeth Taylor's costumes, in particular, were fascinating with golden and green hues as the dominating colours. Irene Sharaff designed the costumes of Elizabeth Taylor and one of the costumes, we loved a lot was her gold foil gown that was off-shouldered. She teamed it with a knotted green floor-length drape. Her jewellery that included a serpentine bracelet and arm cuff also caught our interest. The jewel-toned headgear was amazing and the beaded tresses done by Vivienne Zavitz was what completed her look and made her look like Cleopatra.

    2. Vivien Leigh's Gown In Gone With The Wind

    The 1939 film, Gone With The Wind, which showed slavery and the Paris screening of which has been cancelled amid Black Lives Matter, had Vivien Leigh as the lead character, who played, Scarlett O' Hara. We understand the content of the movie was discriminatory but Vivien Leigh acted powerfully in the movie. Her outfits in the movie were elaborate but we were most impressed by the heavy green curtain dress. Designer Walter Plunkett designed the costume. He used the colour moss green to design the ensemble. He also incorporated chartreuse velvet to get the curtain drape effect as in the book. He bleached and faded clothing to achieve the effect of poverty-meets-glamorous as in the book. The designer also designed a matching hat to achieve the look.

    3. Audrey Hepburn's Gown In Breakfast At Tiffany's

    Audrey Hepburn's iconic black dress in the 1961 film was designed by Hubert de Givenchy. Her dress gave birth to the little black dress and it was a long black dress that Audrey Hepburn wears in the opening scene, where she is seen eating a bagel and sipping coffee. It was an Italian satin sheath gown that was sleeveless and floor-length. It was a body-hugging number with cut-out at the back. The skirt was gathered at the waist, which she paired with a pair of black elbow-length gloves. She completed her look with dark sunglasses. This look became the Hepburn look.

    So, which actress's gown story was the most fascinating? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 10:48 [IST]
