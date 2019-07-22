Angelina Jolie's San Diego Comic Con Look Is A Lesson In Effortless Power Dressing

ENGLISH

    Angelina Jolie said she isn't giving up the idea of holding elected office at some point later. The actress, who took a break from the limelight and instead opted to rejuvenate with her godmother in Paris, has returned to on-screen after four long years. She would be seen in the sequel of Maleficent, which is titled, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil this year and we are more than excited to see her. However, that's not the only movie in her kitty, Angelina Jolie has also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the movie called Eternals. And we know from her past Lara Croft acting prowess that how convincing she is in those powerful roles.

    And speaking about power, Angelina Jolie gave us a power dress moment recently, at the Comic Con San Diego. The 44-year old actress looked super chic in her little longer black dress and with this she proved to us that simplicity is never out of vogue. Her one-shouldered dress might have looked pretty humble and understated but it was not quite everyone's cup of tea. The sharp slit on the bodice of her attire and at the back subtly added to the rip-roaring effect.

    Angelina's dress was structured and figure-flattering. She teamed her black dress with spiky stilettos, which elevated the power dress game. The diva and a mother of six, kept the elegance alive by accessorising her look with light Cartier jewellery. She wore light Juste un Clou earrings and a Cactus de Cartier ring from the brand. The smoky kohl was beautifully balanced by a light pink lip shade and the impeccable ponytail wrapped up her avatar. Angelina Jolie was dressed to impress. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

