Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Best Footwear To Buy For Men And Women; Amazing Offers On Them! Fashion Trends Prerna Aditi

At times, buying comfortable yet trendy and classy footwear can cost you a lot of money. But this August, you don't have to worry about it. Because Amazon is bringing the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale which starts from 5 August 2021 and will go on till 9 August 2021.

With upto 80% off on men's and women's footwear, Amazon has brought a variety of footwear to choose from. Today we are here to help you with the top 15 footwear picks from the e-commerce site. To know what the discounts and the top footwear are, read on.

1. Catwalk Women's Yellow Fashion Sandals - 5 UK/India (37 EU)(3945Y-5)

This monsoon, upgrade your footwear collection by buying this beautiful pair of Catwalk Women's Yellow Fashion Sandals. With buckle closure, 0.5 heel height and leather finish, this footwear provides you comfort while walking.

2. Crocs Unisex Adult Bayaband Lavender Clog-8 UK (205089-530)-M9W11

If you love having comfortable footwear as your casual wear, then you can buy these clogs by Crocs on Amazon. With 16 colour options and different size options, this could be your next purchase. The sole of these clogs are made up of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate material and have round toes.

3. Catwalk Women Black Fashion Sandals-7 UK/India (39 EU) (3380C)

Catwalk brings you these beautiful black sandals to pair with your party wear outfits. Made up of synthetic material and 3 inches heel height, these sandals are extremely comfortable. The sandals have block heels and have buckle closure.

4. Crocs Unisex-child Pink Clogs - 4.5 UK (C4C5)

Nothing can match the comfort of wearing comfortable footwear. So why not let your kids have the same? Login to your Amazon account to buy these beautiful and stylish Crocs unisex pink clogs for kids. In case, your child doesn't want pink clogs, you can pick from the available colour options.

5. BATA Women Diamonte Black Fashion Sandals-5 (6616442)

Now upgrade your flats and slip-on collection by buying these T-strap sandals from Bata. These black sandals are quite comfortable for any casual occasion. With buckle closure and 0.5 inches heels, these won't let you feel fatigue.

6. Campus Women's Black Running Shoes-6 UK/India (39 EU) (Perry)

For female fitness enthusiasts, here is a pair of running shoes for women from Campus. Available in different sizes and two different colour options, these are pocket-friendly as well. The shoes have hook and loop closure and the sole is made up of phylon material.

7. PINKWOOD WOMEN AND GIRLS CASUAL SANDAL

If you love to wear block heels then Amazon has bought a wonderful block heel from Pinkwood. These heels have buckle closure and are suitable for any occasion. The sole of these heels is made up of resin and is extremely soft and comfortable to wear.

8. Metro Women's Chikoo Footwear-3 UK (36 EU) (35-3761)

Amazon brings this extremely fashionable Metro Women's Chikoo pair of stilleto sandals for you. The height of the heels is 3 inches and has a slip-on closure. This antic gold colour stiletto heel type is made up of synthetic material and has a round toe pattern. In order to find your best fit, just go through the available size options.

9. Carrito Zipper Synthetic Leather Casual Partywear New Design Stylish Boots For Women And Girls Boots Boots For Women

Combat shoes are in the trend and so you can keep a pace with this trend by buying these Carrito Zipper shoes. Designed from synthetic leather, these stylish boots are quite suitable as partywear. If black isn't your colour, then you can pick your favourite colour from five colour options. Also there are many other size options from which you can pick your best fit.

10. Bacca Bucci® Men's Wolf Comfortable Hiking Boots

Trekking can be really enjoyable if you have the right kind of shoes. By saying so, we mean these Bacca Bucci Men's Wolf trekking shoes available on Amazon. The sole of these shoes is made up of Phylon Rubber. These camouflage green shoes will help you in a fuss-free trekking experience.

11. Converse Unisex Canvas Sneakers_Red_3 UK / 4 US(150762C)

Amazon brings comfy and trendy sneakers for your children. These red Converse sneakers will go well with your little bundle of joy. In case, your child doesn't like red colour, you can select any other colour sneakers available on this platform. These light-weighted sneakers have lace closure and the sole is made up of rubber.

12. Unistar Men's Hiking Boots

Now enjoy hiking by these comfortable hiking boots whose sole is made up of ethylene vinyl acetate. The shoes are water and oil resistant. The shoes are designed in such a way that it helps in having a better grip and less fatigue. You can choose from various size options available for these shoes.

13. Catwalk Women's Snake Print Slip-On Wedges - 4 UK/India (36 EU) (3261BR-4)

Amazon brings you a beautiful pair of Catwalk Women's snake print slip-on wedges. The pull-on and slip-on closure makes these heels a perfect thing to wear to parties. You can choose your best fit from the various size options available for this product.

14. Marc Loire Women's Faux Leather Fashion Pointed Stiletto Heel Pump Shoes For Casual Wear, Party And Formal Occasions. Nude

Now the wait for comfortable pump shoes is over as Amazon brings you Marc Loire Pointed Stiletto. You can wear these for any parties, casual meeting and formal occasions. The heels are made up of high quality material and highly comfortable. You can pair these heels with your jeans, shorts and any other dresses.

15. BATA Men Nw Krypton Sd Brown Fisherman Sandals-9 (8614443)

If you are looking forward to buying fisherman sandals, then Amazon brings one for you. These trendy Bata Fisherman Sandals are highly durable and comfortable. The sandals have hook & loop closure and round toe styling. We bet you, these sandals will go well with your casual wear.