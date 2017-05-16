ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

All Eyes On The Desi Girl; PeeCee Becomes The Beach Showstopper

By
priyanka chopra at the miami beach

The desi girl, Priyanka Chopra seems to roleplay a mermaid as her Baywatch premiere visit to Miami has taken her sea-love to another level.

She was spotted at the beach, enjoying the ocean bath and performing all the water stances with her partner-in-crime Adriana.

Her recent beach images are even sexier and the bold and beautiful PeeCee seemed to be flaunting the sea-green printed white bikini in the hottest way possible.

Priyanka with Adriana were a delight to watch and the beach visitors had a great time. Undoubtedly, it was a treat for their eyes.

priyanka chopra at the miami beach
priyanka chopra at the miami beach
priyanka chopra at the miami beach
priyanka chopra at the miami beach
priyanka chopra at the miami beach
priyanka chopra at the miami beach
priyanka chopra at the miami beach
priyanka chopra at the miami beach
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue