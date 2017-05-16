All Eyes On The Desi Girl; PeeCee Becomes The Beach Showstopper

The desi girl, Priyanka Chopra seems to roleplay a mermaid as her Baywatch premiere visit to Miami has taken her sea-love to another level.

She was spotted at the beach, enjoying the ocean bath and performing all the water stances with her partner-in-crime Adriana.

Her recent beach images are even sexier and the bold and beautiful PeeCee seemed to be flaunting the sea-green printed white bikini in the hottest way possible.

Priyanka with Adriana were a delight to watch and the beach visitors had a great time. Undoubtedly, it was a treat for their eyes.