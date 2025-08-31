Having Two Pills At Once? Experts Reveal Why Mixing Medicines Together Can Put Your Life At Risk

Style Your Hair For Onam 2025: 5 Trendy Hairstyles That Will Turn Heads This Festive Season

Onam is not just a celebration of harvest, culture, and togetherness; it's also the perfect occasion to showcase your style and creativity. This year, as homes fill with vibrant flowers, colourful attire, and festive energy, your hairstyle becomes an essential element of your overall look. Whether you are attending family gatherings, cultural events, or festive parties, the right hairstyle can instantly elevate your appearance and complement your traditional ensemble.

From timeless, delicate floral braids that exude grace to effortlessly chic open hairstyles inspired by Bollywood glamour, there's a trending style for every personality and mood. These hairstyles for Onam 2025 are not only about beauty, they are about making a statement, expressing individuality, and shining with confidence throughout the celebrations.

Fishtail Braid With Mullapoo (Jasmine Flowers)

A fishtail braid adorned with fresh jasmine flowers is a timeless choice for Onam. This hairstyle exudes grace while keeping the hair neatly in place, combining traditional beauty with a chic modern twist. Ideal for medium to long hair, the braid allows jasmine buds to enhance the festive spirit effortlessly.

Artificial Gajara Hairstyle

For those who want the charm of flowers without worrying about freshness, the artificial gajara hairstyle is perfect. This creative look uses artificial flower garlands to mimic traditional floral adornments, offering a long-lasting, stylish alternative. It's ideal for long celebrations or events where you need your hairstyle to stay flawless throughout.

Onam Hairstyle Styling Using Earchain

Incorporate Earchain accessories into your Onam hairstyle for a modern twist on tradition. Whether braided or left open, the earchain adds subtle sparkle and elegance, making your look both trendy and festive. This styling option bridges contemporary fashion with cultural roots seamlessly.

Janhvi Kapoor's Iconic 'Param Sundari' Look

Inspired by Janhvi Kapoor, this loose hairstyle with scattered jasmine flowers captures effortless charm and traditional elegance. Hair is left open and natural, while tiny jasmine buds are delicately pinned along the length, giving a breezy yet festive feel. Rooted in South Indian traditions, this style blends simplicity with grace, making it perfect for Onam or any celebration where you want a radiant, understated look.

Simple Twisted Hairstyle

This style is simple yet elegant. Hair is parted and twisted from the front sides, then pinned at the back. The result is a clean, minimalistic festive look that pairs beautifully with ethnic wear. Easy to do at home, it's perfect for those who prefer low-maintenance yet stylish hairstyles.

Onam 2025 is the perfect opportunity to experiment with hairstyles that reflect your personality while embracing tradition. From classic fishtail braids to Bollywood-inspired open styles, these hairstyles promise elegance, charm, and festive flair. Each look allows you to express your unique sense of style, whether you prefer intricate, flower-adorned braids, simple twisted designs, or effortlessly flowing hair accented with delicate jasmine buds.

Choose the one that suits your outfit and mood, whether it's a vibrant Kanjeevaram saree, a contemporary half-saree, or an elegant ethnic ensemble. Celebrate Onam in style, feeling confident and radiant from every angle, knowing that your hairstyle not only enhances your overall appearance but also complements the joy, colour, and cultural richness of the festival.