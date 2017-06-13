ENGLISH

SPOTTED! Sridevi With Daughters Slaying In Style

By
Sridevi with her daughters was spotted at Bandra tripling in individual cool attires.

The trio flaunted uber cool stylebooks and the graceful Sridevi did not look like the older one among the three. She was wearing a printed shirt with a pair of denim and looked as graceful as ever.

One of the daughters, Jhanvi was looking too smart in the white skater dress. She made the smart look smarter with the netted pumps and the corset belt.

The other daughter, Khushi looked equally attractive in the white crop top and black and white checkered baggy trousers. The trousers were like the ones from the 70's Bollywood and with much assurance, she carried them with sheer elegance. The black sling and black pumps added to the smartness.

